3 ways to get gloo wall skins in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire players have witnessed many collaborations that have brought plenty of items to the game. These additions include characters, outfits, skins, and many more. These additions have also contributed to the staggering popularity that Free Fire has gained over the years.

Gloo walls are among the most-used tactical equipment in Free Fire that comes with plenty of options in the game. Players can unlock most of the gloo wall designs through various means using diamonds (mostly). However, gloo wall skins are rare and not readily available.

Players can look at Garena's three most likely methods to bring gloo wall designs to Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: Ways that Garena uses to bring gloo wall designs

1) Redemption rewards

Gloo Wall – Hysteria was redeemable a few days back (Image via Free Fire)

Garena has a redemption site that it uses to bring various exclusive prizes. These unique rewards include character outfits, weapon skins, item cosmetics, and more that users can unlock through redeem codes.

Gloo walls are often available on the redemption site; hence, players can watch the available redeem codes for the arrival of unique designs. Meanwhile, readers can check out the redeem codes today.

The highlight of Garena's redemption site is all rewards are free-of-cost.

2) Top-up prizes

Booyah Day festival brought a top-up event featuring a gloo wall (Image via Free Fire)

Players can find multiple top-up events in a month that provide exclusive rewards after topping up a certain number of diamonds. These rewards can be any in-game valuable that players can equip and use. Therefore, users should not skip a top-up event featuring a gloo wall skin.

In November, Garena's recent top-up events brought the Booyah Day 2021 gloo wall. Being a part of the Booyah Day festival, the gloo wall design was unlockable after a 500-diamond top-up.

3) Availability in themed events

Gloo wall - Winterlands 2020 is available right now in Winter Wish event (Image via Garena)

Another way where players can claim gloo wall skins is the themed events that Garena often introduces. These themed events are usually seasonal or a part of a collaboration and cost hundreds of diamonds most of the time.

A recent Winter Wish event requires players to make wishes to claim rewards. Each wish has a designated price in terms of diamonds, and users can acquire random rewards in the prize pool.

Winterlands 2020 gloo wall skin is available in the game right now, and players can acquire it using diamonds.

