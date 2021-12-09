Free Fire Winter Wish event: How to get gloo wall, bundle and M1887 Winterlands gun skin

Free Fire has always brimmed with exciting events offering tons of mind-boggling cosmetics, which has always attracted the players. With the recent collaboration, there have been galore new events, some of which provide freebies, while others require the usage of diamonds.

A new event that has made its way into the game is the Winter Wish, featuring several exclusive cosmetics and skins like M1887 Winterlands 2020, Black Turtleneck, Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020 and more. Thus, it is the right opportunity for players who could not attain the themed items last time around.

Free Fire: Winter Wish event date, prize pool and steps to get the rewards

The Winter Wish event has kicked on 9 December 2021 and will run until 15 December 2021. Gamers will have to spend diamonds to make a wish for the rewards. A single one of these will require 20 diamonds, and a pack of 10+1 will set the users back by 200 diamonds.

Moreover, the unique items that users own or have obtained will be removed from the pool. Thus, the overall prospects of getting the grand prize of M1887 Winterlands 2020, Black Turtleneck and Glacier Devil Bundle will increase.

Prize Pool

Few of the unique prizes (Image via Free Fire)

There are two types of prizes – unique and normal. The unique ones comprise of:

M1887 Winterlands 2020

Black Turtleneck

The Glacier Devil Bundle

Hunter Bundle

Gloo Wall – Winterlands 2020

Shimmy emote

Party dance emote

Pet Skin: Polar Panda

Snowman Sidekick

Grenade – Yeti Buddy

Winter’s Delight

Winterland’s Snowboard

Reindeer Express

Wicked Snowman

Old Man’s Parachute

Holiday Seasons (Top)

Holiday Seasons (Bottom)

Snow Day (Top)

Snow Day (Bottom)

Polar Bear Portrait

Lucky Gift Portrait

Joy of Winter

Bliss of Winter

Yes Master?

Snowy Day

Winter Candies

Winterland 2019 Festivity

Winterland 2019 Celebration

However, there is a truckload of other normal rewards, including loadout items, gun crates, and fragments which users may also obtain

Steps to get the rewards

Step 1: First, you should open the Winter Wish’s interface in Free Fire

Make the required number of wishes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you may make the desired number of wishes until you receive the rewards.

Since you are not guaranteed to attain a given item in a given number of spins, some may obtain the themed rewards in a few hundred diamonds, while others may require thousands.

