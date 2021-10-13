40 best stylish Free Fire MAX names with symbols for new players

Following the release of Free Fire MAX, mobile battle royale fans from all around the world flocked to the title. The game features improved graphics and effects while retaining the original gameplay from Garena Free Fire.

Players can continue their progression from existing accounts due to Firelink technology or start over if they so choose. If they create a new one, they would have to enter a new In-Game-Name (IGN) in the process. This must be done with caution because gamers will have to spend diamonds to change it once it is set.

There's a common urge among the game's community to add appealing fonts and symbols to stand out from the crowd. Here are a few popular styles that players employ for their IGNs.

List of 40 unique and stylish names with symbols for Free Fire MAX

1) ▀▄ᴋɴᴏᴄᴋᴏᴜᴛ▀▄

2) ×ֆօʊʟ×

3) •ӇЄԼԼ•

4) FƐΛ尺ナ

5) Ⓟⓞⓛⓐⓡⓘⓢ

6) ꧁ʟᴏꜱᴛᴄᴀᴜꜱᴇ꧂

7) ŞØŘŘØŴ

8) +MISΞЯУ+

9) ˢʰᵃᵈᴱ

10) H̶u̶n̶t̶3̶r̶

11) ƔƠƖƇЄԼЄƧƧ

12) ǟֆɦɛֆ

13) DΞSΓIИУ

14) ༒SkyBlue༒

15) ꃳ꒤ꋪꋊ

16) ⊹•Getr3kt•⊹

17) J̲i̲n̲x̲

18) HФЯIZФИ

19) ßα††ﾚε

20) ★ᴅᴀʀᴋɴᴇꜱꜱ★

21) βØŴ ĐØŴŇ

22) Qᵀᵉᵃ

23) 𒆜աǟʀʀɨօʀ𒆜

24) ༺FLAME༻

25) βÚŔŶ ĂĹĨVĔ

26) ꧁•ŁЦㄈɪÐ•꧂

27) Ϧ尺ƐΛŤнƐ

28) <ɢᴀꜱᴏʟɪɴᴇ>

29) ミ★InSane★彡

30) ꃳ꒒ꏂꏂ꒯

31) -TrueCraze-

32) 匚ㄚ乃乇尺

33) ĆŘØØҜ€Đ

34) ƦЄԼƛƤƧЄ

35) O̳m̳e̳g̳a̳

36) Gᵣₐᵥₑ

37) €ŇΔβŁ€

38) Ⓕⓡⓔⓐⓚ

39) Єcнѳ

40) Ꮆㄩ丨ㄥㄒ

A guide on changing IGN in Free Fire MAX

Following are the steps on how users can alter their names in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players must first launch Free Fire MAX on their mobile devices. Once the game has started, they must press on the "Profile banner" situated in the top left corner.

Tap on this icon to visit the profile section (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 2: Their profile will now appear on the screens. They should click on the "Edit" icon next, as shown here:

The next step is to tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 3: A box titled "Player Info" will emerge. Then, gamers can simply tap on the icon next to their current username.

Users need to tap on this icon to change their name (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 4: Finally, they must enter any of the names from the above list into the dialog box and spend a few diamonds to change their IGNs in Free Fire MAX.

Gamers can enter the required name into the text field (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Individuals can also use a name-change card if they have one. Changing nicknames costs 390 diamonds and must be done with care.

