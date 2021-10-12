How to get 6000+ diamonds worth Free Fire rewards for cheap using membership feature

Free Fire features a diverse selection of in-game items with bundles, pets, and characters, just to mention a few. These are primarily attainable through the usage of diamonds, which makes this in-game currency extremely valuable to players.
The developers are constantly adding new items to the list in order to provide a diverse selection for the community. Although the temptation to purchase these items is difficult to resist, the high cost of diamonds frequently hinders gamers from achieving their desires.
As a result, gamers often search for inexpensive ways to top-up diamonds. However, the redesigned membership system outperforms any top-up in relation to the prices. Additionally, it offers several other perks, further enhancing its overall value.
New Free Fire memberships explained
There are two types of Free Fire membership available for purchase – weekly and monthly. These memberships provide a certain number of diamonds upfront, while players can also collect a few diamonds daily. Furthermore, there are several other additional rewards for both membership plans.
Suppose players have both the memberships active simultaneously. In that case, they will receive Super VIP privileges, including an additional 15 diamonds daily as well as an Evo Gun Token Box. These players will also get a Super VIP icon.
The exact perks of both the memberships are shown below:
Weekly membership
- Price – INR 159
- Total benefit – 875 diamonds
- Diamond Rewards – 450 (100 immediately and 350 from daily check-in)
Other rewards worth 425 diamonds include:
- Weekly Membership Icon
- Discount store privileges
- 8x Universal EP Badge
- 1x Second Chance
Considering just the cost of diamonds whilst leaving out other perks, in that case, the price per diamond equates to just 0.353, which is less than half the price per diamond from a top-up.
Monthly membership
- Price – INR 799
- Total benefit – 6150 diamonds
- Diamond Rewards – 2600 (500 immediately and 2100 from daily check-in)
Other rewards worth 3550 diamonds include:
- Monthly Member Icon
- Discount store privileges
- 5x Second Chance
- 60x Universal EP badge
- Weapon Skin Gift Box
When it comes to monthly membership, the cost of each diamond comes down to 0.307, which is even lower than the price per diamond from a weekly membership, making this much more economical for players.
Steps to get membership in Free Fire
You may purchase memberships in Free Fire by following these steps:
Step 1: You must open the membership icon by tapping on its icon.
Step 2: Subsequently, two options will appear on the screen, select the desired one, and complete the transaction using the method added to your Google account.
Step 3: You can then check in to collect the diamonds daily.