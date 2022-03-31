5 alternatives to Garena Free Fire for banned users (2022)

Garena Free Fire has seen overwhelming success and drastic optimizations since its launch in 2017. In terms of numbers, the popular battle royale shooter has been a constant feature in the top charts of the Google Play Store.

Free Fire's low-level minimum system requirements have also been a reason behind its success.

The rise of Free Fire MAX in recent times has also added to the collective userbase of both games since they are essentially the same. However, the title's astonishing growth has also led to an increase in the number of cheaters. Thus, Garena has ensured to ban several hackers.

The company's anti-hack policy has also ensured that suspended gamers are not able to access their accounts again. Thus, prohibited users are left with no choice other than to look for alternatives to Free Fire.

Note: Players should avoid repeating the same mistake with other games.

Garena Free Fire: Most enjoyable replacements for banned gamers

1) PUBG Mobile Lite

Download it here

PUBG Mobile Lite was released for a section of Android users who wanted to enjoy the original game on their low-end smartphones. It is safe to say that the lite variant has been quite successful in providing the PUBG experience with low-level system requirements.

The game has also emerged as a direct competitor to Garena's popular BR shooter as both titles aim for a similar kind of audience. However, the Lite variant is closer to PUBG Mobile as both feature similar graphic designs for characters, maps, skins, guns, modes, etc.

The only difference is the quality of the graphics that the former possesses. Still, PUBG Mobile Lite is the best alternative for banned players who own low-end Androids.

2) PUBG Mobile and its variants

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

PUBG Mobile is known for its realistic graphics and immersive gaming experience. Although many countries have banned it, the developers have successfully launched regional variants like BGMI, Game for Peace, etc. Thus, PUBG Mobile has been successful in maintaining its fanbase globally.

Although its minimum system requirements are substantially higher than Free Fire, users can still consider it if they own at least a 3 GB RAM device. They will have to employ the lowest in-game settings, in that case, though the gaming experience will still be smoother than many other high-end mobile games.

3) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

Download it here

ScarFall is another appropriate choice if gamers are looking for an alternative to Free Fire. The former does have underwhelming graphics, but it can run smoothly on most low-end devices, unlike the latter.

Both games feature a similar battle royale match setting, so banned users can still enjoy the shooter gaming experience with ScarFall. However, if their priority is game physics, they should look for other titles.

In addition to that, there is no sense to download ScarFall on iOS devices as individuals can find several superior options in the App Store.

4) Farlight 84

Download it here

Like Free Fire, Farlight 84 is a free-to-play BR shooter that slightly differs in download size from the former. The larger file size also makes the game better in terms of resource usage as players get better graphics and game physics.

Moreover, Farlight features a futuristic setting in the BR mode, where matches are fought on an abandoned island. Users get a variety of in-game content in the form of exo-suits, futuristic vehicles, and modern weaponry.

The graphics design in Farlight seems like an amalgamation of popular shooters like PUBG, Fortnite, and Apex Legends.

5) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter

Google Play Store link here

Apple App Store link here

FPS games have been immensely loved by the fans ever since the rise of the Call of Duty franchise. However, COD Mobile is not a decent alternative to Free Fire, and players can look for a lower-end option.

Infinity Ops is a brilliant choice for 2 GB RAM smartphones among the FPS titles on the mobile gaming platform. It offers a futuristic experience with modern weapon systems, alongside jetpacks and exo-suits.

The game also has variety in the multiplayer mode and provides high-octane action, which is equally enjoyable on Android and iOS.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Readers should also note that PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, and Free Fire are banned in India.

Edited by Ravi Iyer