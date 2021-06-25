5 best active abilities in Free Fire for aggressive gameplay

Garena Free Fire offers multiple characters with unique abilities that help players improve their performance on the battlefield. These skills are divided into active and passive.

Active abilities need activation before use, while passive skills remain active all the time.

A higher kill count raises a player's K/D (Kill/Death) ratio in their profile, and when it comes to increasing this number, aggressive gameplay is the best technique. But, with so many characters available, picking the best one for rush gameplay may be difficult.

Most potent active abilities in Free Fire

1) Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's skill, which produces a 5m aura, increases teammate's movement speed by 10 percent, and replenishes 5 HP/s for up to 5 seconds at its base level.

This active ability improves with the rise in levels and is excellent for rushing in Ranked and Clash Squad battles.

2) Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong's active ability, Camouflage, can transform players into a bush for 10 seconds. There is a 300-second cooldown.

When they are in combat, the transformation stops. The cooldown duration also resets when an opponent gets killed.

Wukong's ability is perfect for aggressive players who can use his abilities to rush opponents in short battles such as Bomb Squad and Clash Squad.

3) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler has an active ability, Riptide Rhythm. This ability generates a sonic wave that can destroy five gloo walls within 50 meters at its default level. With one gloo wall deployed, HP recovery increases by 4 points, having a 60-second cooldown.

Skyler's ability boosts when leveling up and is ideal for aggressive players because it weakens the enemy's defense while also increasing their HP.

4) Xtreme Encounter

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne's skill is called Xtreme Encounter. At level 1, this active ability offers the player 80 HP for a limited period. It also improves gloo wall and shield damage by 40 percent. The effect lasts for 10 seconds, having a 150-second cooldown.

Xayne's skill increases with the rise in levels. While rushing, her unique ability provides players an HP boost.

5) Painted Refuge

Steffie in Free Fire

Steffie has an active skill known as Painted Refuge. At its base level, it creates graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5 percent for 5 seconds.

The cooldown period is 45 seconds long. Steffie's skill enhances as she levels up.

Disclaimer: Preferring a character is a personal choice, and the decision is entirely based on a player's playing style.

