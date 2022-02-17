5 best alternatives to Garena Free Fire in India for low-end Android devices

Garena Free Fire has been one of the most popular battle royale shooters in India in the past few years. The game's meteoric rise has also led to the growth in the esports scenario in the country. Developers had many exciting plans for 2022, but unfortunately, the Indian government handed Free Fire an official ban on 14 February.

The reason behind Garena Free Fire's success was its compatibility with low-end smartphones, which allowed the game's market to expand for a larger audience. Although Free Fire MAX is still available via Google Play, users can face issues after downloading the game on low-end Android devices due to its larger size and other requirements.

Therefore, players in India can have a look at the five best Free Fire alternatives in the following section if they own a low-end smartphone.

Garena Free Fire: Suitable alternatives for low-end Android devices after the game's ban

1) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

Download here

ScarFall is a BR shooter that was launched for entry-level low-end smartphones. It features an authentic battle royale pattern with an island where all gamers land and compete to claim victory.

The game offers a decent variety of terrain on the map while also providing the users with plenty of weapons.

2) Cover Fire: 3D Shooting Games (aka Offline Shooting)

Download here

The next entry on this list, "Cover Fire," has a file size lower than 1 GB. It is quite an exciting shooter that provides impressive graphics and animation among its competitors. The game also has high-octane action, which will keep the players hooked.

Players can get multiple weapons that one can use in several missions. Upon completing each task, players can grab various free rewards that players can use to upgrade their weaponry.

3) MaskGun - FPS Shooting Gun Game

Download here

MaskGun is another shooter featured on this list that suits low-end devices. Players can play the game without encountering any memory or RAM-related issues on their smartphones.

The game features PvP battles and global clan contests, which are key to unlocking multiple in-game achievements. Moreover, MaskGun has more than enough in-game customizations for gear and guns.

4) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter

Download here

Unlike most games on this list, Infinity Ops offers a futuristic FPS experience. The game has a sci-fi gameplay experience where one can get access to modern firearms, exo-suits, jetpacks, and more.

The game also offers multiple options to users when it comes to multiplayer modes and other in-game tasks. With the collection of items and various modes, the game is a good choice as an alternative after Free Fire's ban in India.

5) Hero Hunters

Download here

Hero Hunters is quite different from every game featured on this list, but the RPG-like elements make it more interesting. One can equip other characters in Hero Hunters, known as "Heroes."

These heroes offer different skills and mastery with specific weapons. Moreover, the lower download size of the game makes it more favorable for low-end smartphones.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan