5 best AR (Assault Rifle) skins in Free Fire as of September 2021

A gun skin in Garena Free Fire serves as an upgrade to the base weapon with enhanced stats and looks.

Assault Rifles are the most used among the weapon categories because of their versatility in different combat situations and balanced stats. ARs are operable in combat from almost all ranges.

Hence, with an upgraded AR variant, i.e. the Assault Rifle skin, players can dominate in the game.

Gun skins in Free Fire: What are the best options for Assault Rifles in September 2021?

1) Great Plunder Groza

Great Plunder Groza (Image via Free Fire)

The Groza is arguably the best AR in Free Fire and is an exclusive airdrop gun. It has a damage rate of 61 with an excellent range of 77. The Groza is pretty stable and can prove deadly at a variety of ranges.

Its Great Plunder gun skin increases the damage and accuracy of the base weapon while increasing the reload speed. The gun skin has a design of an angry chimp with VFX of pink smoke and orange sparks.

2) Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG

Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG (Image via Free Fire)

Among the ARs in Free Fire, AUG is arguably the next best gun after the Groza, but it has remained largely unnoticed. It has an adequate damage rating of 56 with a good range and a high fire rate of 61.

AUG's Cyber Bounty Hunter has a futuristic look with special VFX that is a neon purple-pink in color with a hint of blue. The gun skin enhances the fire rate and accuracy of the weapon but snips the range.

3) Vampire FAMAS

Vampire Famas (Image via Free Fire)

The FAMAS is another popular Free Fire assault rifle that has decent stats. It is a burst gun that fires three shots at a time and can be a great pick for players who know how to operate it efficiently.

The red-colored Vampire FAMAS skin has a special effect of red smoke coming out of the weapon. The FAMAS skin raises the damage and magazine capacity of the base weapon, accompanied by a loss of range.

4) Venom M4A1

Venom M4A1 (Image via Free Fire)

The M41A is quite easy to spot in a Free Fire match, as it is one of the most popular ARs in the game. It has the longest range in the AR category and is a well-balanced weapon that suits almost all types of combat.

The M41A's Venom skin upscales the fire rate and damage dealt. However, the range takes a toll.

5) Skull Hunter AK

Skull Hunter (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Skull Hunter AK is pretty beautiful gun skin with a skull design and VFX of neon blue and pink waves. The base weapon AK has a decent range and damage, and can be considered a slight downgrade to the Groza.

The attractive AK skin enhances the range and damage, and similar to the other skins on this list, reduces the base weapon's range.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer and is not in any particular order of rank.

Edited by Siddharth Satish