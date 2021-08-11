5 best character combinations with Chrono and Thiva in Free Fire

Chrono is one of the best characters in Free Fire with an active ability. Time Turner produces a force field that protects users from 600 damage from opponents while increasing the player's movement speed by 15%. These two effects last for eight seconds, and there is a 170-second cooldown before they can use the ability again.

Thiva is one of the latest additions to the list of characters in the game and is based on the famous DJ "Like Mike." His skill increases the rescue (help-up) speed by 20%, and gamers recover 40 HP in 5 seconds after a successful rescue.

Here's a list of the best combinations for Chrono and Thiva.

Disclaimer: All the abilities of the characters in this article are at their maximum level.

Most potent Free Fire character combinations with Chrono and Thiva

5) Chrono + Thiva + Kelly + Hayato

Kelly: Dash

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly has an ability called Dash, which boosts the sprinting speed of players by 6%. Using her skill, they can move quickly around the map.

On top of this, if users have the awakened version of this character, they will benefit from its ability.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato's ability is called Bushido, and it increases the armor penetration of gamers by 10% with every 10% reduction in their maximum health. With "Hayato - Firebrand" (awakened version), the frontal damage will also be reduced.

4) Chrono + Thiva + Kla + Antonio

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla's skill is perfect for the Clash Squad mode. If players have the character equipped, the fist damage rises by 400%.

Hence, while they are engaging in close-range combat, they will knock their opponents quicker.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio is another excellent character for the Clash Squad mode. Users receive 35 extra HP when the round starts, i.e., they begin at 235 health. The additional health can turn out to be quite crucial during matches.

3) Chrono + Thiva + Shirou + Maro

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

If an opponent shoots a user possessing Shirou's skill within 80 meters of the latter, they will be tagged for 6 seconds. The first shots fired at this enemy will have a 100 percent increase in armor penetration.

Shirou's unique ability has a 20-second cooldown.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

In Maro's ability, the damage ascends by 25% as the distance increases. Furthermore, the damage done to marked opponents increases by 3.5%.

2) Chrono + Thiva + Luqueta + Moco

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta's skill was buffed recently after the OB29 update. It raises the player's maximum HP by 25 with each frag, up to 50. After two kills, the player has a maximum health of 250.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Players using Moco will be able to tag their opponent for 5 seconds after shooting them. Teammates will also be notified about the locations, which could help them plan their next move.

1) Chrono + Thiva + Jota + D-bee

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

In Jota's ability, the health of the user is refilled when they hit an enemy. Also, 20 percent of their HP is regained after they knock them down. Hence, it is an incredible ability to have in a character combination.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

If the players fire while moving, D-bee's skill increases the overall movement speed by 15% and the accuracy by 35%. This rise in the latter is an incredible aspect, while the surge in movement speed also aides immensely.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer