5 best event-exclusive gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX (2022)

Garena Free Fire MAX offers an array of exciting gameplay elements alongside a plethora of in-game collectibles via events that have made it a wildly popular BR shooter. Players can unlock a variety of character bundles, item skins, supplies, and other accessories via Free Fire MAX events using diamonds.

One can participate in events based on top-ups, spins, missions, puzzles, and many more. Therefore, it can be said that the themes of most of the events in Free Fire MAX are not fixed. Moreover, Garena introduces these events during regional festivals, collaborations, occasions like anniversaries, and more.

Among the rewards of these events, players often spot the gloo wall skins, which are some of the most coveted items. Players can unlock gloo wall skins exclusively via events. 2022 didn't introduce many gloo wall skins, but players saw some beautiful designs.

Top 5 gloo wall designs players saw in Free Fire MAX events

1) Aurora Core

Players came across Aurora Core skin in one of the most recent events in the game. The skin was part of a top-up event from the Squad Beatz events that Garena introduced earlier this month.

The skin uses purple and golden colors with a glass-like design on the front. It was available as a 300-diamond top-up reward in "Squad Beatz Top-Up."

2) Brassy Core

Brassy Core is another gloo wall skin seen during another Squad Beatz event earlier this month. Unlike the Aurora Core, the Brassy Core gloo wall was available in a special Lucky Royale event.

The design of the gloo wall skin was among one of the best as it featured an electrifying VFX with a green and golden design. Apart from the gloo wall, the event featured a rare character bundle.

3) Gold Vault

Money Heist collaboration has been a fan-favorite event in Free Fire MAX as it brought tons of special edition items in the game. The second collaboration of the game with the famous show happened in December 2021, which introduced many excellent items.

One such item was Gold Vault gloo wall skin, which had a design that justified its name. It was seen in a Money Heist-themed event, "Reload Target Down," alongside many special edition items.

4) Booyah Day 2021

Booyah Day was an anniversary-like event that Garena organized back in November 2021. Players acquired many unique collectibles in the game via the Booyah Day events.

"Booyah Day Top-Up II" brought the Booyah Day 2021 gloo wall skin, which received lots of praise from the fans due to its design. It was available as a free reward after the purchase of 500 diamonds.

5) Victory Charge

Before the release of the MAX variant, players saw a collaboration event in July 2021 that featured a plethora of exclusive items. The Free Fire x McLaren collab brought many events in the game.

Players saw Victory Charge gloo wall in the "McLaren Top Up" event, which instantly became popular due to its design. After the launch of the MAX variant, gamers also spotted the Victory Charge gloo wall in its matches.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

