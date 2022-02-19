5 best female characters in Free Fire MAX for aggressive playstyle

Characters in Free Fire MAX can significantly impact how the game plays as a whole. Each of them has unique abilities that players can use to their advantage and turn the tide of the match.

Over the years, the list has expanded considerably, with numerous new ones being added by Garena frequently. This makes the overall choice for users even more confusing as there are a wide array of options on their hands.

Additionally, many players are often curious about the best female characters in the game and search for the same.

Note: The list is based on the writer’s opinion, and the player’s choice may vary. Additionally, the abilities stated below are at the lowest level of each character.

Top 5 female characters for Free Fire MAX

5) Laura

Ability: Sharp Shooter

Laura has been among the finest choices in the game, and her ability has been a crucial component of character combinations. The Sharp Shooter increases the accuracy by 10% when the players are scoped in.

This will allow them to be significantly more accurate and efficient while engaging in aim duels, boosting their chances of taking down an opponent.

4) Dasha

Ability: Partying On

Dasha is another incredible character that users can acquire in Free Fire MAX. Her passive ability has numerous effects, which can come to the rescue in various circumstances.

Essentially, there is a 30% decrease in damage from falls and a 60% reduction in recovery time from falls. There is also a 6% cut in recoil buildup and maximum recoil.

3) Clu

Ability: Tracing Steps

Clu also has an excellent in-game ability to assist users during rush gameplay. When used, it locates adversaries within 50 meters who are not prone or squat. The disclosure lasts for 8 seconds, after which a 75-second cooldown is imposed.

Furthermore, enemy positions get shared with teammates, helping the entire team make their next move.

2) A124

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Thrill of Battle is the name of A124’s special ability in the game. It converts 20 EPs into HP within 4 seconds, acting as a great substitute for the K character. There’s a 10-second cooldown applied after each use.

Players are further advised to pair characters such as Miguel, and Agent Hop or Ottero as pets to aid in the collection of EP.

1) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne was buffed in the latest update of Free Fire MAX, and her Xtreme Encounter skill provides players with 80 HP temporarily (decaying over time). There’s an additional 80% boosted damage to Gloo Walls and shields, making it perfect for going aggressive on the battlefield.

Once used, the ability stays in effect for 15 seconds and has a 150 second cooldown period.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee