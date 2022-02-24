5 best female characters for safe rank push in Free Fire MAX

Unlike other games where players purchase in-game characters for their appearance, Free Fire MAX brings a different element with unique abilities. Several options are available at their disposal, each having specific skills.

Developers are continuously incorporating new ones, and the wide variety sometimes leads to confusion among the community as players do not know which one they should choose. Their selection of characters can be pretty crucial as the special abilities have a considerable effect during a match.

Having said this, here are the best female characters that users can equip within Free Fire MAX to play ranked matches and improve their chances of winning the games.

Note: The list below represents the writer’s opinion, and the abilities stated are at the lowest level of each character.

Top 5 best female characters in Free Fire MAX that players should try out

5) Dasha

Ability: Partying On

Description: Dasha is a prankster and a rebel.

Due to the Partying On ability, Dasha is one of the best female characters in Free Fire MAX. It has numerous effects, being quite beneficial for the players on the battlefield.

At level 1, Dasha lowers the damage from falls and recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%. Additionally, the recoil buildup and max recoil get lessened by 6%.

4) Laura

Ability: Sharp Shooter

Description: Laura is an outstanding special agent.

Laura also emerges as an attractive option to use in ranked matches. The player becomes more viable in mid/long-range encounters by using her ability.

Essentially, if the Sharp Shooter is equipped in the game, the overall accuracy increases by 10% when users are scoped while using weapons.

3) Clu

Ability: Tracing Steps

Description: Clu is a modern-day private detective.

Clu is yet another incredible choice that players can utilize. Her ability uncovers enemies’ locations within 50 meters who isn’t prone or squatting. It lasts for 5 seconds and has a 75-second cooldown.

Any single player in the team can pick up this character because the information obtained is shared with the entire team.

2) A124

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Description: A124 is a robot made with modern technology.

A124’s Thrill of Battle is considered a perfect alternative to K’s ability in Free Fire MAX. It converts 20 EPs to health within 4 seconds, and there’s a brief cooldown time of 10 seconds.

Users can also use her in a character combination with Miguel, who accumulates EP after getting a kill during the match.

1) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Description: Xayne is an extreme sports athlete.

Xayne is arguably the best female character in the battle royale title. After activating her particular skill, the user receives 80 health temporarily (decaying over time). Further, it also causes an 80% increased damage to gloo walls and shields.

Xtreme Encounter runs for 15-seconds, and then there’s a considerable 150-second cooldown applied once used.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan