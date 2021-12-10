5 best free games like Free Fire for 3GB RAM Android devices

Free Fire has been a highly successful battle royale shooter, and it will not be an exaggeration to call it Garena's juggernaut. The 10-minute Survivor Shooter has produced astonishing numbers on Google Play as it became the third-ever game to register over one billion downloads on the Play Store earlier this year.

However, despite witnessing immense growth in terms of player counts and daily active users, Free Fire has always been on the receiving end of a few gripes. The game has encountered criticism due to its mediocre graphic quality, which seems valid from a fan's point of view.

If players own a 3 GB Android device, they can look for other alternatives that provide an experience like Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: Five best alternatives available on Google Play for 3 GB RAM devices

1) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

If the players think the graphic quality of Free Fire is underwhelming, they should opt for the MAX variant, provided they are using a decent device. Any smartphone with 3 GB RAM is more than perfect for installing and running Free Fire MAX.

Moreover, users can enjoy an enhanced graphic quality with the same gameplay.

2) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

ScarFall - The Royale Combat (Image via XSQUADS Tech Private Limited)

Although most 3 GB RAM smartphones are coupled with 32 GB ROM, many users don't want to download Free Fire as it eats up a lot of internal space. Hence, it is wise to download a game like ScarFall - The Royale Combat, which is a decent battle royale shooter.

However, players will not enjoy the many features that are exclusive to Free Fire.

3) Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image via Activision)

Although Call of Duty: Mobile has become heavier with consistent updates over time, players can run it on a 3 GB RAM Android smartphone with a medium or low graphic quality adjustment.

They can avoid downloading needless maps or other resource packages responsible for ROM issues. COD Mobile can prove an excellent replacement for Free Fire if players want to enjoy a high-quality FPS experience on mobile.

4) PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is a decent alternative for Free Fire (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite's launch happened to compete against Free Fire, as developers were keen to provide a low-end PUBG experience. The game lacks the exceptional graphic quality of PUBG Mobile, but users can enjoy a high-intensity battle royale experience that concludes in under 15 minutes.

However, if one wants more variety in game modes and maps, they can look for other options.

5) PUBG Mobile, BGMI, or any other regional variant

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile is one of the best alternatives if users seek a high-octane action gaming experience with good graphics and mechanics. Although each BR match in PUBG Mobile is almost 30 minutes long, the gameplay is quite immersive.

Players can download PUBG Mobile on their 3 GB RAM smartphones and run it without much fuss. Other than the global versions, there are variants like BGMI, Game for Peace, et cetera, for some specific regions. Players can read more about them here.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

