5 countries with their own unique versions of PUBG Mobile

Coming to the mobile battle royale genre, PUBG Mobile has emerged as a household brand, raking in huge numbers and recently surpassing $7 billion in lifetime revenue. The game's global version has several laurels and finished second in the Mobile Game of the Year category at the recent Esports Awards 2021.

Aside from the well-recognized worldwide variant, there are other distinct versions of the game that are only available in a specific country/region. Although there are some slight differences, they are similar in essence.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

List of countries with unique PUBG Mobile versions

5) Korea and Japan – PUBG Mobile KRJP

PUBG Mobile KRJP (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Players in Korea and Japan can access a distinct version of PUBG Mobile, available on both iOS and Android devices. Krafton publishes this version, and after the changes in the KRJP build earlier this year, it is only accessible by players in the two countries.

One of the unique aspects of this title is the Donkatsu Medal, a special in-game currency that can be utilized for opening crates. For gamers inclined towards cosmetics, this version is an absolute delight, considering the options available.

4) India – BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced in May 2021 exclusively for players in India. The pre-registration began in the same month, followed by an official release in July 2021. The title was also named Google Play's Best Game of 2021 in India.

It is also published by Krafton and is similar to the global version in terms of gameplay and features. However, there are loads of specific events for gamers to relish.

3) Vietnam – PUBG Mobile VN

PUBG Mobile Vietnam version has been around for a few years as it was first made available in October 2018. It is published by VNG Games, one of the most well-known publishers in the Vietnamese industry.

Apart from interface changes, there aren't many other differences between this version and the PUBG Mobile global version. Readers can also get the latest APK file of the game from the official website.

2) Taiwan – PUBG Mobile Taiwan

Taiwan is the next country on this list. PUBG Mobile Taiwan, also known as TW version, is published by HotCool Games on the Google Play Store, while it is offered by Mainstream Universal on the Apple App Store.

This version is nearly identical to the global version, except for a slight difference in the UI. It is rated 4.2 on Google Play Store.

1) China – Game for Peace

Tencent published PUBG Mobile under the banner of Game for Peace, also known as Peacekeeper Elite, in China. It was specially targeted at the local audiences and readily met the requirements of no blood and gore.

Although there may be some similarities in gameplay, this version outpaces the global edition in terms of new features and content. Users will find the APK file on the internet. However, they will need a WeChat or QQ account to access it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer