5 best Free Fire bundles to get from store in 2022

There has never been a lack of in-game collectibles in Garena Free Fire. New events and collaborations often introduce unique and exclusive items that go out of stock after a specific period. However, there are accessories in the Free Fire store that are always available, and players can acquire them without much fuss.

The in-game bundles are a part of these items that players can purchase. There is a dedicated section in the store for the character outfit sets, where most of the previous Diamond Royale bundles are available at specific prices. Also, there are some outfit sets available in the Magic Cube section. Hence, users get a good variety in Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire character bundles: The best outfit sets available in the store

5) The Aurous Ascension bundle

The Aurous Ascension bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Price - 899 diamonds

Available in the bundle section (Store)

Constituent outfits:

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

One of Free Fire's funkiest and beautiful outfit sets, The Aurous Ascension bundle is a must-have. The golden-black bundle has a design of a dragon on the front, which looks quite impressive.

4) Verdict Ironface bundle

Price - One Magic Cube

Available in the Magic Cube section (Store)

Constituent outfits:

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Head)

Verdict Ironface is one of those character bundles that are weird yet attractive. Donning a golden mask with a primarily black outfit gives the bundle a mysterious look. A similar male character bundle is available in the store, known as Judgement Ironface.

3) Paleolithic bundle

Paleolithic bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Price - 899 diamonds

Available in the bundle section (Store)

Constituent outfits:

Paleolithic (Mask)

Paleolithic (Top)

Paleolithic (Bottom)

Paleolithic (Shoes)

Paleolithic bundle is one of the best outfit sets in Free Fire in terms of detailing and design. It has one of the most unique looks in Free Fire, which draws its inspiration from ancient or pre-historic tribal outfits. Players can also have a look at Paleolithic's male counterpart, Neolithic bundle, in the same section.

2) Star Gazer bundle

Price - One Magic Cube

Available in the Magic Cube section (Store)

Constituent outfits:

Star Gazer (Top)

Star Gazer (Bottom)

Star Gazer (Shoes)

Star Gazer (Head)

Star Gazer has a mesmerizing look that makes it one of the most beautiful outfit sets of all time. The Free Fire bundle mainly has white outfits, with a unique crown over the female character's head.

1) Street Boy bundle

Street Boy bundle (Image via Garena)

Price - 1499 diamonds

Available in the bundle section (Store)

Constituent outfits:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

Street Boy bundle is arguably the most popular bundle on this list and is also the rarest. The reason is its design which is a blend of multiple colors with VFX around its shoes. However, the price tag is why players rarely see Street Boy bundle in Free Fire matches.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

