5 best Free Fire bundles as of July 2021

Aesthetics have always been an essential aspect of Free Fire. Besides an engaging gameplay experience, the in-game appearance of characters draws most players towards this game.

Free Fire has an extensive range of costume bundles that players can get hold of. These bundles consist of fascinating apparel that players can equip with their character.

Many bundles can be acquired from in-game events, whereas there are several which players can redeem with Magic Cube fragments. As there are many fancy-looking costume bundles available, this article only shares the best of them that players can obtain from Free Fire in July.

Most attractive Free Fire bundles in July 2021

5) Scarlet Groom Bundle

The Scarlet Groom bundle (Image via Garena)

The Scarlet Groom bundle is one of the latest additions to the Diamond Royale section of the game. It is available as one of the grand prizes. Players can acquire this bundle by spinning the lucky wheel with 60 diamonds for one spin or 600 diamonds for 11 spins.

The bundle consists of:

Scarlet Groom (Top)

Scarlet Groom (Bottom)

Scarlet Groom (Shoes)

Scarlet Groom (Head)

4) Chrono Top Scorer bundle

The Chrono Top Scorer bundle (Image via Garena)

The Chrono Top Scorer bundle is also one of the most recent additions to the Luck Royale segment. The bundle consists of:

Chrono Top Scorer (Top)

Chrono Top Scorer (Bottom)

Chrono Top Scorer (Shoes)

Players can get this bundle from the Soccer Royale event as a grand prize. They can spin the draw with 25 diamonds for one spin and 250 diamonds for 11 spins.

3) Azure Stormbringer bundle

The Azure Stormbringer is a part of the Rampage Ascension Luck Royale event. The bundle is available as the grand reward in the Token Tower. The Token Tower is like a tier reward system where players collect tokens from the draw to reach higher tiers and redeem prizes.

The Azure Stormbringer set consists of:

Azure Stormbringer (Top)

Azure Stormbringer (Bottom)

Azure Stormbringer (Shoes)

Azure Stormbringer (Mask)

Players can redeem this bundle with five Rampage Ascension tokens.

2) Royal Gunslinger bundle (Female)

The Royal Gunslinger bundle (Image via Garena)

The Royal Gunslinger bundle is one of the most attractive and aesthetically pleasing bundles available in Free Fire right now. It is one of the Elite Pass rewards available at Elite Pass level 50.

The Royale Gunslinger bundle consists of:

Royal Gunslinger (Top)

Royal Gunslinger (Bottom)

Royal Gunslinger (Mask)

Royal Gunslinger (Head)

Royal Gunslinger (Shoes)

1) Arcane Seeker bundle

The Arcane Seeker bundle is a Magic Cube bundle. Players can redeem it from the Store section of Free Fire with one Magic Cube. The set comprises of:

Arcane Seeker (Head)

Arcane Seeker (Top)

Arcane Seeker (Bottom)

Arcane Seeker (Shoes)

The costume displays a futuristic samurai look while also carrying several accessories like bullet belts and holsters.

