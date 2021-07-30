5 best Free Fire bundles released in 2021 so far

There are many in-game cosmetic items available in Garena Free Fire, and players can obtain them through several methods. Even though the exclusive items are only for aesthetic purposes, they are in huge demand amongst players.

The developers regularly introduce new costumes via events, collaborations and festivals. Here’s a list of the top 5 bundles that have been released in the current year.

(Disclaimer: The following list reflects the writer’s personal views. The choice of bundles is entirely subjective and will vary from person to person.)

Best bundles released in Free Fire in 2021

1) Legendary Cobra Rage

The Cobra Rage bundle was made avaialble to players in February of 2021(Image via Free Fire)

The Legendary Cobra Rage bundle was introduced into Garena Free Fire back in February via the Cobra Ascension. The unique aspect of this bundle was that it could be customized by the players into four different colors based on their preference.

This includes the following items:

Cobra Rage (Head)

Cobra Rage (Mask)

Cobra Rage (Top)

Cobra Rage (Bottom)

Cobra Rage (Shoes)

2) One Punch Man bundle

Next on this list is the One Punch Man bundle. It made its way into the game with the Free Fire x One Punch Man collaboration, which took place in January of this year. With it, players could look just like the legendary Japanese superhero.

Unlike other bundles in the game, this one doesn’t include shoes, bottom, top, etc. Instead, users have to equip the entire set/suit.

3) Azure Stormbringer bundle

Azure Stormbringer Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

In June, the Azure Stormbringer was present in Free Fire and users were able to obtain it from the Rampage Ascension. They had to collect a specific number of tokens in order to procure this bundle.

The contents of this bundle are:

Azure Stormbringer (Head)

Azure Stormbringer (Mask)

Azure Stormbringer (Face)

Azure Stormbringer (Top)

Azure Stormbringer (Bottom)

Azure Stormbringer (Shoes)

4) Ryu bundle

Earlier this month, the Free Fire x Street Fighter event went live. As a part of that, a bundle based on the famous “Ryu” character was added, and users could acquire it from the Free Fighter’s Wish event.

Ryu (Head)

Ryu (Top)

Ryu (Bottom)

Ryu (Shoes)

5) Cyber Bunny bundle

Cyber Bunny bundle was available via the Treasure Vault event (Image via Free Fire)

Cyber Bunny bundle is another fantastic Free Fire bundle that was released in 2021. It was available in the Treasure Vault event, which ran between April 2nd and April 8th. Here are the items that are included in the bundle:

Cyber Bunny (Head)

Cyber Bunny (Mask)

Cyber Bunny (Top)

Cyber Bunny (Bottom)

Cyber Bunny (Shoes)

