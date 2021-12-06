5 best Free Fire character abilities for Clash Squad in December 2021

Garena Free Fire is not only known for its Battle Royale, as many gamers love to play the Clash Squad mode. The popular 4v4 is a multiplayer arena-like mode that offers fast-paced gameplay, where players can earn and manage their currency, and this money allows them to buy guns within that mode.

It is pretty clear that Clash Squad is quite different from the Classic Battle Royale mode. The latter tests players' survival skills, while the former requires tactical prowess and coordination within the squad. Hence, the character abilities in Clash Squad mode play a vital role.

Which are the best character abilities for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire?

5) Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat (image via Free Fire)

Base level duration - 10 seconds

Base level CD - 85 seconds

Every team needs a medic, and Dimitri is perfect for fulfilling that role in the squad. His 'Healing Heartbeat' ability allows users to create a temporary healing zone, and the same helps players and allies recover HP whether they are knocked out or low on HP.

4) Drop the Beat

Alok's Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Base level duration - 10 seconds

Base level movement speed - 10%

A few characters in Free Fire provide tactical support to allies, and Alok is one such character that helps with the same. Users can activate 'Drop the Beat' to enable a 5m-aura, which provides movement speed buff to allies. In addition to that, users can earn five HP/s.

3) Sustained Raids

Jota's Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

Base level HP gain via a knockdown - 10%

'Sustained Raids' is a passive skill that suits the players who are assaulters in their squads. Jota's ability offers an HP gain with each successful hit with a gun, while a knockdown helps recover a specific amount of health points.

2) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire)

Base level CD - 85 seconds

Base level Range - 50 meters

Base level HP recovery - 4 HP

Skyler is one such character meant for Clash Squad mode because the gloo wall destroys capabilities. His 'Riptide Rhythm' ability executes a mighty sonic wave that damages as many as five gloo walls. Furthermore, players can benefit from a gloo wall deployment and regenerate HP each time.

1) Master of All

K's Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

Base level 'Psychology mode' duration - 2.2 seconds

Base level Max EP - 150

In Garena Free Fire, K, aka Captain Booyah, is arguably the most tactically potent character, who is pretty underrated. His 'Master of All' ability offers an enhanced Max HP with two sub-modes.

Psychology mode - Provides an EP regeneration at a speed of three points every 2.2 seconds.

- Provides an EP regeneration at a speed of three points every 2.2 seconds. Jiu-jitsu mode - Offers an increase in conversion rates of allies within the six-meter radius of K. The growth in conversion rate is 500%.

Both modes have a mode-switch cooldown of three seconds, while the ability is not time-limited.

