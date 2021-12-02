6 best Free Fire character abilities in December 2021

December is here with Garena Free Fire's OB31 update and character balance changes. The abilities of Chrono, Maxim, D-Bee, K, and Thiva have all come under the scanner of optimization. These skill adjustments have also affected the way characters are ranked in Free Fire.

When character skills are ranked, their specific capabilities are considered. The different merits and demerits are analyzed for different situations and gameplay strategies. Moreover, these virtual rankings also reflect the relevance of these character abilities in a match.

Readers can have a look at the top six character abilities in Garena Free Fire right now, as follows:

Character skills in Garena Free Fire: What are the best options in the game right now

6) Camouflage

Wukong: Camouflage (Image via Garena)

Wukong drew his inspiration from the legendary mythical figure and famous movie character the Monkey King. Living up to the status of the Monkey King, Wukong boasts a magical figure in Free Fire that makes him blend in the surroundings for some time.

Players can manually activate Wukong's Camouflage with a maximum duration of 10 seconds at the base level. However, the players come across a hindrance in movement by 20%. Moreover, the mammoth CD of 300 seconds is also a letdown for players using Camouflage.

5) Sustained Raids

Jota: Sustained Raids (Image via Garena)

Jota is probably the best passive ability character in Free Fire right now, and the reason is the adjustment he got during the OB29 update. The adjustment helped in drastically improving his performance. Being a passive ability character, his skill doesn't require manual activation.

Sustained Raids activates whenever gamers are successful in hitting the enemies with guns. Each shot on target recovers some health points for Jota. Players can get a direct 10% gain by knocking out a foe using guns. Consequently, Jota becomes an automatic choice for a balanced gameplay strategy.

4) Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (image via Garena)

Players who fulfill the role of medic should opt for Dimitri as his ability offers an HP recovery. Players can activate the Free Fire character's Healing Heartbeat to create a temporary zone with a diameter of 3.5m.

Whether hit or knocked out, players and allies can use the healing zone to recover three HP per second. A player can self-recover from a knocked-out state within 10 seconds at the base level.

3) Drop the Beat

Alok: Drop the Beat (Image via Garena)

Alok has consistently been receiving love and hate from the players. Some players consider him the most robust Free Fire character, while a section of players finds him overrated. Nevertheless, Alok is still a decent choice for team support.

Alok's Drop the Beat activates a 5m-aura with a duration of five seconds. The same aura recovers HP at a rate of five points/second. Furthermore, teammates can use the temporary aura of DJ Alok to enhance the movement speeds by 10% at the minimum level.

2) Master of All

K: Master of All (Image via Garena)

Captain Booyah, also known as K, is one of the best active ability characters yet among the most underrated characters in Free Fire. Gamers can get an additional 50 Max EP with Master of All along with two modes.

Players can use Jiu-jitsu and Psychology modes of Master of All. The former helps the allies lie within a 6-meter distance of K to get a 500% conversion rate, while the latter recovers two EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP.

1) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (Image via Garena)

Skyler is one of those characters specializing in either situation in Free Fire, whether it's attacking or defending. His Riptide Rhythm skill provides instant damage to the enemy gloo walls while also players can recover HP.

A sonic wave from Riptide Rhythm can destroy as many as five gloo walls, while each gloo wall deployment assists in HP regeneration that starts at four points. In addition to that, the ability has a decent CD of 60 seconds at the lowest level.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views. Readers' views may differ.

