5 best Free Fire character abilities for solo mode in September 2021

Grabbing a Booyah in Free Fire's solo mode is a daunting task. It requires gamers to play the entire game with utmost precision and skill and survive longer than the rest.

Surviving the entire length of a match against almost a hundred enemies is quite the feat, and players want to achieve it regularly. Apart from improvising self-skills, they can also use the help of various character abilities featured in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Which character abilities are the best?

1) Sharp Shooter

Precision is quite significant in Free Fire as eliminating enemies without much effort eases the way to victory. Users can take the help of Laura to assist with pinpoint accuracy and impart deadly blows on enemies.

At the base level, Sharp Shooter increases the scoped-in precision by 10%, while it sees an increment of 35% at the highest level.

4) Bullet Beats

The shrinking safe zone in Free Fire compels gamers to make a run towards the circle. They need to be constantly on the move, and confrontations with enemies during these runs are a significant setback.

To counter this, players can use D-Bee's Bullet Beats. This ability enhances the movement speed by 5% and increases the accuracy by 10% at the base level.

The movement speed increases by 15% at the highest tier, while the accuracy improves by 35%.

3) Drop the Beat

DJ Alok is probably one of the best characters in Free Fire. He has a remarkable ability known as Drop the Beat.

It creates a 5-meter aura that increases movement and sprinting speeds by 10% and restores 5 HP for 5 seconds. At the highest tier, this rate goes up to 15% for sprinting speed, and the HP gets restored over 10 seconds.

2) Dead Silent

Staying silent and incognito is one of the best ways to evade enemy eyes and carry out eliminations with ease. Gamers can use the ability of Rafael to remain under the radar and walk towards victory in the solo mode of Free Fire.

Those who use this skill will experience a silencing effect when firing a Marksman or Sniper rifle. Enemies hit will suffer 20% faster HP loss.

When the ability reaches the highest tier, the HP drop rate will increase to as much as 45%. Therefore, it is one of the best abilities to use in Free Fire.

1) Riptide Rhythm

Gloo walls are one of the most significant aspects of Garena Free Fire. Players use them to carry out strategic gameplay, thus influencing the results of matches.

Users can take the help of Riptide Rhythm possessed by Skyler to break these gloo walls. The ability deploys a sonic wave that destroys up to five gloo walls present within 50 meters. Each destroyed gloo wall rewards them with 4 HP.

The range goes up to 100 meters at the highest tier, and the recovery rate increases to 9 HP per gloo wall.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

