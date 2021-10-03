5 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok for aggressive gameplay after OB30 update

Characters have become a significant aspect of Free Fire's gameplay due to their unique abilities. New ones get introduced to the title with frequent updates, and currently over 40 are available for purchase.
DJ Alok is one of the best options, thanks to his ability to Drop the Beat. If the players have the character equipped, they will be able to create a 5m aura which will replenish a total of 5 HP for 10 seconds. It also would enhance their movement speed by a total of 15%.
Players can further purchase skill slots and combine multiple abilities. Here are the top 5 combinations for Alok in Free Fire.
List of the top 5 DJ Alok character combinations in Free Fire for aggressive gameplay
5) Alok + Alvaro + Laura + Rafael
Alvaro: Art of Demolition
Laura: Sharp Shooter
Rafael: Dead Silent
In Alvaro's ability, the damage range and damage of explosive weapons increased by 10% and 20%, respectively, which can be pretty helpful in rush gameplay.
Laura's skill improves the user's accuracy by 35% if they are scoped in, making them immensely more accurate.
Rafael's Dead Silent ability provides a silencing effect while using snipers and marksman rifles. Furthermore, opponents that are knocked out lose HP at a 45 percent faster rate.
4) Alok + Shirou + Maro + Dasha
Shirou: Damage Delivered
Maro: Falcon Fervor
Dasha: Partying On
If an opponent hits a user within an 80m range, they will be tagged for six seconds due to Shirou's ability. Moreover, the first shot on the designated marked enemy will deal with 100% more armor penetration. Players need to remember that Shirou's skill has a 20-second cooldown.
With Maro's Falcon Fervor, damage rises with distance by a total of 25%, and damage on marked foes surges by 3.5%.
Dasha is pretty good and has numerous benefits. It lowers the fall damage by 50% and the restoration time from the falls by 80%. In addition, the skill decreases the maximum recoil by 10% and reduces recoil rate by 10%.
3) Alok + Luqueta + Hayato + Kelly
Luqueta: Hat Trick
Hayato: Bushido
Kelly: Dash
With Luqueta's skill, the max health of players rises by 25 with every kill, up to 50. Hence, after attaining two frags, they would have 250 health.
Every 10% reduction in maximum health improves player armor penetration by 10% with Hayato's Bushido.
As a result of Kelly's ability, Dash, the sprint speed of the players goes up by 6%.
Hayato and Kelly both have awakened versions, and if the gamers possess them, they will benefit from their skills.
2) Alok + Antonio + Kla + Moco
Antonio: Gangster's Spirit
Kla: Muay Thai
Moco: Hacker's Eye
Gangster's Spirit, Antonio's ability, gives players 35 additional HP per round. Consequently, they will have 235 health.
Kla's ability amplifies players' fist damage by 400%, and as a result, it is an excellent choice in Clash Squad mode.
Moco's ability marks adversaries for five seconds after hitting them. Allies are also made aware of their location. On top of this, if the awakened form of Moco "Enigma" is unlocked, users will also benefit from its skill.
1) Alok + D-bee + Jota + Jai
D-bee: Bullet Beats
Jota: Sustained Raids
Jai: Raging Reload
The accuracy and movement speed while shooting increase by 15% and 35%, respectively, when the Bullet Beats skill of D-bee is equipped.
As part of Jota's Sustained Raids, damage done to a foe restores health. Furthermore, knocking them out recovers 20% of the health.
Also Read
Jai's Microchip was made available in the in-game shop, enabling users to access the "Raging Reload" ability. Using it, the gun's magazine will automatically reload by 45% upon knocking down a foe. This applies only to weapons of AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.
Disclaimer: No character has been reused to provide gamers with more options, and combinations can be mixed to suit the player's preferences. Furthermore, the abilities mentioned above are at the character's highest level.