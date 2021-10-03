5 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok for aggressive gameplay after OB30 update

Characters have become a significant aspect of Free Fire's gameplay due to their unique abilities. New ones get introduced to the title with frequent updates, and currently over 40 are available for purchase.

DJ Alok is one of the best options, thanks to his ability to Drop the Beat. If the players have the character equipped, they will be able to create a 5m aura which will replenish a total of 5 HP for 10 seconds. It also would enhance their movement speed by a total of 15%.

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Players can further purchase skill slots and combine multiple abilities. Here are the top 5 combinations for Alok in Free Fire.

List of the top 5 DJ Alok character combinations in Free Fire for aggressive gameplay

5) Alok + Alvaro + Laura + Rafael

Alvaro (Image via Free Fire)

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Rafael: Dead Silent

In Alvaro's ability, the damage range and damage of explosive weapons increased by 10% and 20%, respectively, which can be pretty helpful in rush gameplay.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Laura's skill improves the user's accuracy by 35% if they are scoped in, making them immensely more accurate.

Rafael (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael's Dead Silent ability provides a silencing effect while using snipers and marksman rifles. Furthermore, opponents that are knocked out lose HP at a 45 percent faster rate.

4) Alok + Shirou + Maro + Dasha

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Dasha: Partying On

If an opponent hits a user within an 80m range, they will be tagged for six seconds due to Shirou's ability. Moreover, the first shot on the designated marked enemy will deal with 100% more armor penetration. Players need to remember that Shirou's skill has a 20-second cooldown.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

With Maro's Falcon Fervor, damage rises with distance by a total of 25%, and damage on marked foes surges by 3.5%.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha is pretty good and has numerous benefits. It lowers the fall damage by 50% and the restoration time from the falls by 80%. In addition, the skill decreases the maximum recoil by 10% and reduces recoil rate by 10%.

3) Alok + Luqueta + Hayato + Kelly

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

With Luqueta's skill, the max health of players rises by 25 with every kill, up to 50. Hence, after attaining two frags, they would have 250 health.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Every 10% reduction in maximum health improves player armor penetration by 10% with Hayato's Bushido.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

As a result of Kelly's ability, Dash, the sprint speed of the players goes up by 6%.

Hayato and Kelly both have awakened versions, and if the gamers possess them, they will benefit from their skills.

2) Alok + Antonio + Kla + Moco

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Gangster's Spirit, Antonio's ability, gives players 35 additional HP per round. Consequently, they will have 235 health.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla's ability amplifies players' fist damage by 400%, and as a result, it is an excellent choice in Clash Squad mode.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco's ability marks adversaries for five seconds after hitting them. Allies are also made aware of their location. On top of this, if the awakened form of Moco "Enigma" is unlocked, users will also benefit from its skill.

1) Alok + D-bee + Jota + Jai

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

The accuracy and movement speed while shooting increase by 15% and 35%, respectively, when the Bullet Beats skill of D-bee is equipped.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

As part of Jota's Sustained Raids, damage done to a foe restores health. Furthermore, knocking them out recovers 20% of the health.

Jai's Microchip (Image via Free Fire)

Jai's Microchip was made available in the in-game shop, enabling users to access the "Raging Reload" ability. Using it, the gun's magazine will automatically reload by 45% upon knocking down a foe. This applies only to weapons of AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

Disclaimer: No character has been reused to provide gamers with more options, and combinations can be mixed to suit the player's preferences. Furthermore, the abilities mentioned above are at the character's highest level.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

