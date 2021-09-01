5 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok in September 2021

Characters are essential in Garena Free Fire because they have distinct skills. Out of over 40 characters, DJ Alok is arguably the greatest choice in the game owing to his skill, Drop the Beat.

Players can use it to generate a 5m aura that will restore 5 HP for 10 seconds. Additionally, their movement speed will be increased by a total of 15%.

One of the most exciting elements of Free Fire is that players can mix the skills of numerous characters by purchasing skill slots. Here's a list of the finest pairings that users can make with DJ Alok.

Note: To offer players increased options, no character has been repeated. Combinations may be mixed and matched by players to fit their playing styles. Also, the abilities mentioned below are the maximum level of each character.

The 5 most potent Free Fire characters combinations with DJ Alok in September 2021

5) DJ Alok + Shirou + Maro + Paloma

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Paloma: Arms-Dealing

The Damage Delivered ability tags opponents for six seconds if they hit the users within an 80m range. The first shot on the marked opponent boasts 100% additional armor penetration. There's a 20-second cooldown on Shirou's skill.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

With Maro's Falcon Fervor, damage with distance sees a rise by 25% and damage to marked opponents is also raised by 3.5%.

Paloma (Image via Free Fire)

Paloma's skill in Battle Royale mode is outstanding. Using it will enable users to carry 120 additional rounds of ammo of any type, except grenade launchers.

However, if players are playing Clash Squad matches, they can avoid and replace it with anyone depending on their choice.

4) DJ Alok + Laura + Rafael + Dasha

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Rafael: Dead Silent

Dasha: Partying On

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Laura's ability improves the accuracy of the user by 35% when they are scoped in.

Rafael (Image via Free Fire)

When utilizing snipers and marksman rifles, Rafael's Dead Silent ability offers a silencing effect. In addition, opponents who the player knocks out suffer a 45 percent faster HP loss.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha's ability lowers the fall damage by a total of 50% and restoration time from falls by 80%. Moreover, the skill lessens the recoil rate and maximum recoil by 10%.

3) DJ Alok + Kla + Antonio + Joseph

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Kla's ability increases the fist damage of the players by 400%, making him an excellent choice in Clash Squad mode. Users can utilize this skill in close-range combat.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

With Antonio's ability, Gangster's Spirit, players are given an additional 35 HP at the start of each round. As a result, they start with 235 health.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

If opponents deal damage to users, there's a 20% increase in the moving and sprinting speed of the players due to Joseph's ability.

2) DJ Alok + Hayato + Kelly + Luqueta

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

Luqueta: Hat Trick

With Bushido, every 10% reduction in maximum health improves the armor penetration of players by 10%.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly's ability, Dash, results in a 6% increase in sprinting speed.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta's ability raises maximum HP by 25 with each frag, up to 50. This signifies that, after two kills, the players will have 250 health.

Hayato and Kelly have awakened versions as well, and if the players have them, they will be able to benefit from their abilities too.

1) DJ Alok + Jota + D-bee + Moco

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Moco: Hacker's Eye

When using Jota's ability, the user's health is replenished when they hit an opponent. On top of this, 20% HP is recovered once the user knocks an enemy.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

If users have D-bee's ability equipped, the movement speed is increased by 15% and accuracy surges by 35% when they are firing while moving.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

With Moco's Hacker's Eye, enemies are tagged for five seconds after players hit them. Allies are also provided with information about the enemy's location.

Edited by Sabine Algur