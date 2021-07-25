5 best Free Fire characters with abilities and price

A unique feature and a valuable asset of Free Fire are its characters. They are not just cosmetic, but they all possess special abilities as well. These skills and abilities are pretty crucial to the gameplay and have a significant impact.

The recent addition of D-bee to the game has broadened the user’s options. Now, 40 different characters are available, including the two default ones - “Primis” and “Nulla.” The following is a list of the best characters with their pricing and abilities.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinion, and the choice of character varies from user to user depending on the playing style.

List of five best characters in Free Fire

1) DJ Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Price: 599 Diamonds

Most players consider DJ Alok to be the best character in Free Fire since its introduction. The “Drop the Beat” ability creates an aura of 5m, raising the ally movement speed by 15%.

Moreover, it restores 5 HP for a total of 10 seconds, providing a constant source of healing to the players.

2) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

Price: 599 Diamonds

Chrono is still one of the most prevalent options even after the nerf and is preferred by many professional players. Using its skill, the players can create a force field, which blocks 500 damages from the enemies. On top of this, the movement speed upsurges by 15%, and these two effects last for a duration of 8 seconds.

It has a massive cooldown time of 170 seconds, and users can utilize the Rockie pet to reduce it a little.

3) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

Price: 599 Diamonds

K has a unique ability in Free Fire as it boasts two different modes:

Psychology: It recovers 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Jiu-Jitsu: It increases the ally EP conversion rate by 500% within a radius of 5m.

Apart from this, the Max EP of the players increases by 50, meaning that they can have 250 EP in a game. There’s a cooldown of 3 seconds on the mode switch.

4) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Price: 499 Diamonds

After the buff with the OB27 update, Wukong has been widely used by many players in the Clash Squad mode, and it is perfect for the close-combat. The character's ability transforms the users into a bush for 15 seconds, which stops when the players attack their foes.

There’s a cooldown of 200 seconds in Wukong’s skill. However, it should be noted that upon taking down an enemy, the cooldown resets.

5) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Price: 499 Diamonds

Skyler was announced with the game’s OB26 update, and it is based on the famous Vietnamese artist “Sơn Tùng M-TP.” His ability is perfect for those users who prefer to rush onto their foes as it unleashes a sonic wave, damaging 5 Gloo Walls within 100m.

Each Gloo Wall that the players deploy results in an increase in HP recovery starting for 9. Like all the other active abilities, Skyler’s skill has a cooldown, lasting for 40 seconds.

Disclaimer: The abilities stated are at the maximum level of each character.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Srijan Sen