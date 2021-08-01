Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game available on leading app stores. The game offers high-quality graphics and immersive in-game dynamics. The title has crossed over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

Players can purchase lots of in-game items like weapon skins and characters to enhance their gameplay. There are over 30 characters available in the game with various abilities. In this article, we have discussed the 5 best Free Fire characters in August 2021.

Some of the best Free Fire characters in August 2021

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok character in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most loved and sought-after characters in Free Fire. The character has a unique ability that helps players in different maps and modes. DJ Alok's active skill is called Drop the Beat.

The skill helps players create a 5m aura that restores 5 hitpoints for 5 seconds. This skill also ensures that the ally movement speed increases by 10 percent.

2) Chrono

Chrono character in Free Fire

Chrono is one of the most recently added characters in the Free Fire title. The character is based on the famous sports personality Cristiano Ronaldo. Players will need 599 diamonds to purchase Chrono in the game.

Chrono's active skill is called Time-Turner. It helps players create a force field that can block up to 600 HP damage. It helps players who love to tush onto enemy players in open areas.

3) A124

A124 character in Free Fire

A124 is a female character who is one of the best characters of August 2021. The cost of A124's character in Free Fire is 499 diamonds. A124's active skill is called Thrill of Battle.

This will help players instantly convert EP (Energy Points) into HP (HitPoints). At its initial level, players can convert 25 EP into HP.

4) Wukong

Wukong character in Free Fire

The Wukong character is also known as the Monkey King of Free Fire. The character comes in very handy in 1v4 situations. Its active skill is called Camouflage. The ability can only be used when a player is standing still. Wukong's ability has a cooldown of 300 seconds, and at maximum upgrade level, its cooldown comes down to 200 seconds.

5) Skyler

Skyler character in Free Fire

Skyler is one of the most powerful and stylish characters in Free Fire. Its active skill is called Riptide Rhythm. Skyler's ability helps players unleash a sonic wave that can damage up to 5 gloo walls for a distance of 50m on its base level. Players can purchase Skyler for 499 diamonds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen