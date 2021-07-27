5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Roof challenge

Free Fire creators and YouTubers have created a custom room challenge called Factory Roof or Factory challenge. Participating users drop onto the Bermuda map at the top of the “Factory” location. In place of weapons, players fight each other using their fists. Users have created variations that involve using gloo walls and other things as well.

Characters in Free Fire have unique abilities, and in this Factory Roof challenge, some of them provide players with an edge over their foes. As a result, players seek out the best characters for this challenge.

Note: This article consists of characters that are the most effective compared to others in the Factory Roof challenge based on the writer’s opinion.

Best characters to have for Factory Roof challenge in Free Fire

1) Kla

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Muay Thai

Kla is the perfect character for the Factory Roof challenge and is a must-have. His ability is the most potent as it increases the damage dealt using fists by 400% at the character’s maximum level.

As users engage in fistfights, they will be dealing much more significant damage than usual because of Kla’s ability.

2) DJ Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok is the next character on this list and is another brilliant option to have in this challenge. An aura of 5m is created by players using his ability which replenishes 5 HP for a total of 10 seconds. On top of this, there’s a rise in the movement speed of the users by 15%. Hence, the character provides a constant source of healing. Another plus is the speed boost.

3) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

Master of All is the name of K’s unique ability, and it has two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: In this, the EP conversion rate increases by 500%, meaning that users will be able to convert 5 EP to HP per second.

Psychology mode: Players recover 2 EP every two seconds, up to a total of 150 EP.

The mode switch of the character's skill has a cooldown of three seconds. Moreover, it also increases the max EP of the players by 50. K’s ability performs similar to Alok’s after players acquire a sufficient amount of EP.

4) Joseph

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Nutty Movement

Joseph’s skill raises the moving and sprinting speed of the players by 20% after they take damage from foes. This increase makes the character a great option to have in the Factory challenge.

Using the ability, users will be able to move quicker, enabling them to rush/evade foes upon taking damage from the enemies.

5) Kelly

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Dash

Similar to Joseph’s ability, Kelly also boosts the sprinting speed of players by 6%. If players also have the awakened version of the Kelly character, the first shot on target inflicts additional damage.

Honorable mentions: Hayato, Chrono, and Wukong

Also read: Best Free Fire character combinations for Chrono to push rank in Season 22

Edited by Shaheen Banu