5 best Free Fire characters to get under 10,000 gold in August 2021

Characters are crucial in Free Fire, but most of them cost hundreds of diamonds. Many users desire to own one but can't due to their price tags in the store.

The game, however, does offer some decent characters with an exchange of gold. Hence, anyone can purchase these Free Fire characters after acquiring a certain amount of gold.

Characters in Free Fire: What are the best options under 10,000 gold coins

5) Maxim

Maxim - Gluttony (Image via Free Fire)

He is beneficial to heal faster in Free Fire, especially when fighting with enemies. Maxim's passive ability, Gluttony, helps increase the healing speed (use of medkits and mushrooms) by 15% at the initial level. Players can improve the healing speed to 40% at the sixth level.

Maxim can be obtained for 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds in Free Fire's store.

4) Hayato

Hayato - Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato is a passive ability character in Free Fire. He has a passive ability named Bushido, which increases armor penetration by 7.5%, with every 10% max HP decrease. At his max skill level, the armor penetration rises 10% with every 10% decrease in max HP.

Hayato costs 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds in Free Fire. The purchase also unlocks the awaken missions for the character.

3) Moco

Moco - Hacker's Eye (Image via Free Fire)

Hacker's Eye is the name of Moco's ability that tags enemies shot by her. The duration of tagging is two seconds at level one, which shoots up to five seconds at her maximum potential.

Her ability is pretty helpful during a fight whenever a vulnerable enemy tries to escape. Players can unlock Moco for 8000 coins or 499 diamonds.

2) Miguel

Miguel - Crazy Slayer (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel is not an excellent primary character choice but a decent second option. His ability, Crazy Slayer, is pretty helpful in EP gain whenever players kill an enemy. The EP gain is 30 at the initial level, which further enhances to 80 at the sixth level for each kill.

Crazy Slayer is pretty beneficial for aggressive players, and the character comes for 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds.

1) Laura

Laura - Sharp Shooter (Image via Free Fire)

Laura is among the most potent female Free Fire characters. Her ability is beneficial for the players who use a scope while firing (ADS). Sharp Shooter increases the weapon accuracy by 10% at the initial level and 30% at the max level whenever gamers use the scope.

Laura is available in Free Fire's store for 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer