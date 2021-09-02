5 best Free Fire characters to get with gold coins in September 2021

Most of the characters in Free Fire cost hundreds of diamonds but are pretty crucial from a gameplay perspective. Even though these characters are unaffordable for many users, they desire to own one.

However, in Free Fire, some decent characters come at the price of certain gold coins. Hence, one can acquire these characters with an exchange of gold in September 2021.

Best Free Fire characters to buy with gold coins

5) Maxim

Maxim: Gluttony (Image via Free Fire)

Maxim is highly advantageous while using healing equipment in Free Fire. Players can heal rapidly with Maxim's passive ability, especially when they are fighting opponents. His ability, Gluttony, assists in enhancing the healing speed while using Med Kit(s) or Mushroom(s).

At the initial level, the increase is 15% which players can improve to 40% at the max level. In Free Fire, Maxim costs 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds.

4) Moco

Moco: Hacker's Eye (Image via Free Fire)

Moco's ability is called Hacker's Eye that helps in spotting enemy shots. Her passive ability tags the shots fired by opponents for two seconds at level one, which further maximizes to five seconds at the sixth level.

Hacker's Eye also shares information with allies, giving the team a tactical edge over the vulnerable enemy trying to escape. Users can purchase Moco for 499 diamonds or 8000 coins.

3) Hayato

Hayato: Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato is among those passive ability characters who are pretty underrated in Free Fire. His passive ability, Bushido, enhances the armor penetration by 7.5%, as the max HP decreases by 10%. The increase in armor penetration happens with each 10% decrease.

At Hayoto's final skill level, the rise in armor penetration shoots up to 10% as the max HP decreases 10% every time. Gamers can buy the passive ability character at costs 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds in Free Fire.

The purchase will further unlock the awaken missions for Hayato.

2) Laura

Laura: Sharp Shooter (Image via Free Fire)

In the line-up of female Free Fire characters, Laura would be the strongest. One can use her passive ability, Sharp Shooter, to enhance the capabilities while using a scope. There is a significant increase in weapon accuracy at the first level by 10%, while 30% at the sixth level provided the gamers use scope.

In the Free Fire store, Laura is available for 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins.

1) Miguel

Miguel: Crazy Slayer (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel can be considered as a choice for a decent second option is a combination. Being a passive ability character, Miguel's skill Crazy Slayer doesn't require manual activation. Crazy Slayer enables an EP gain after each kill scored by the players.

At skill level one, gain in EP is 30, while at maximum level, it upsurges to 80 for each kill. Over time, the gained EP decreases as it converts into HP, making Miguel a decent choice for aggressive gameplay. He is available in the Free Fire store for 8000 gold coins or 499 diamonds.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen