5 best Free Fire diamonds' top-up uses

Diamonds are a mode of transaction in Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, and one can buy almost every premium item using the same. However, players will have to pay real money to acquire diamonds in the game.

Players need to be extra careful while spending diamonds as they come at the expense of actual currency. Hence, one can consider diamonds as in-game valuables or assets.

Garena Free Fire: What are the best uses of diamond top-ups?

1) Top-up events

Ice feather Top-up event (Image via Garena)

Garena brings multiple top-up events every month at great frequency. These events feature unique rewards like emotes, weapon skins, item cosmetics, character bundles, and many more. Players need to top-up a certain amount of diamonds to acquire such prizes in Free Fire.

2) Characters and Pets

Character Alternatives (Image via Garena)

Free Fire has turned more competitive after registering staggering numbers in terms of players. Therefore, players need to have characters and pets to enhance their capabilities. Users can top-up the required amount of diamonds in Free Fire to acquire characters and pets through the store.

3) Character bundles and pet skins

Character outfits (Image via Garena)

After topping up a certain amount of diamonds, pet cosmetics and character outfits are one of the appropriate ways to spend the Free Fire money. Players can find plenty of options in the Free Fire store and Diamond Royale. However, the store is best-suited for users who do not want to go over budget.

4) Daily Special

Daily Special (Image via Garena)

Players can encounter many unique items at discounted prices in the "Daily Special" section. Discounted items include outfits, weapon crates, characters, and more. The maximum discount can shoot up to 50%, making Daily Special an excellent way to utilize the diamond top-up.

5) Faded Wheel and Incubator

Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Lucky Royale's Incubator and Faded Wheel offer a lower number of items at a lesser price per spin than other options. Hence, players can use the diamonds they acquired to get items from the mentioned sections.

Unlike other Lucky Royale alternatives, Incubator and Faded Wheel offer a sure-shot major prize.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

