5 best Free Fire emotes available in the shop in October 2021

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Garena Free Fire has an abundance of items that players can flaunt on the battlefield. Emotes make up a big chunk of the items players often show off against enemies in a match.

Although most Rare and Legendary emotes are not always available in the game's store, players can still own some of the best ones in Free Fire. There are plenty of popular emotes available in the Free Fire shop, and readers can find some of the best ones in this article.

Free Fire store: The 5 best emotes available in October 2021

1) LOL

LOL emote (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

LOL emote is among the most popular emotes in Free Fire, as many streamers and YouTubers often use it. Available for 399 diamonds in the collection menu of the shop, LOL is a must-have emote.

It features the character laughing while holding his stomach and can be used in a match or lobby.

2) Kongfu

Kongfu emote (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

The emote's name is quite self-explanatory in that it is inspired by the famous martial arts style, kung fu. Kongfu is an excellent option to showcase kung fu moves in front of friends and enemies while in the lobby or a match.

Kongfu emote is available at a cost of 399 diamonds in the Free Fire shop.

3) One-Finger Pushup (Cobra)

One-Finger Pushup emote (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"Do not copy me"

One-Finger Pushup is another way to signify strength in front of the enemies. The emote has a price tag of 399 diamonds, and players can pay to unlock it through the collection menu in the store.

4) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Much like the other emotes on this list, the Moon Flip emote is also priced at 399 diamonds and can easily be termed as one of Free Fire's coolest emotes ever. It is a must-buy item for players who desire to show off a backflip in matches or in the lobby itself.

5) Threaten

Threaten emote (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

While in a match, the 'Threaten' emote is the best option to tease the opponents, especially the knocked-out enemies. When players hit the emote button, 'Threaten' showcases a throat-slash gesture to taunt enemies.

Threaten emote costs 399 diamonds in the Free Fire store, and can be availed by any player.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far