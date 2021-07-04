5 best Free Fire emotes as of July 2021

In addition to hosting regular, fierce battle royale matches, Free Fire includes entertaining elements such as emotes that help relieve stress. Emotes are one of the most exciting methods for gamers to communicate.

Free Fire features plenty of these emotes that players can access. Some of them are available in the 'Store' to buy, whereas some are rare to find. Therefore, today's article will list some of the best emotes in Free Fire as of July 2021.

Most stylish Free Fire emotes as of July 2021

5) Wiggle Walk

The Wiggle Walk emote was introduced at a Top Up event where players had to top up 600 diamonds to claim it. It is an incredibly fascinating emote that displays several classic dance routines when the emote action is played.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"Are you able to follow my moves?

4) LOL

The LOL emote in Free Fire

The LOL emote was initially accessible as an Elite Pass reward back in 2019, but new players joining the game were unable to access it. Hence it is in high demand even now. However, the emote was re-launched a couple of times in later special events.

The character laughs and mocks while pointing towards others when this emote action is played.

3) Tea Time

The Tea Time emote in Free Fire

The grand prize in the Dual-Wheel Faded Spin Event featured in the Tea Time emote, which was only available to a few players since it required a substantial amount of diamond spins.

It is one of the most renowned legendary emotes, with a long animation time. When the emote action is played, players sit on a chair and pretend to consume a cup of tea.

2) Booyah!

The Booyah! emote in Free Fire

The Booyah! emote was launched in December 2020 during the Emote Party event. It is a popular emote that displays the celebration style of the winner.

When the emote action is played, the text "BOOYAH!" appears on the ground, with the player posing with a victorious gesture.

1) Eat my Dust

The "Eat my dust" emote initially accessible in Free Fire during a Top Up event. Players must purchase a specific number of diamonds before claiming this legendary emote for free from the 'Events' section.

The emote's in-game description reads:

"Come see my new ride."

Note: Although users have to pay money for diamonds, the top-up rewards are free since no in-game currency is used to obtain them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer, and the opinion of the reader may vary.

Edited by Srijan Sen