Diamonds are pretty influential in Free Fire as they are utilized to purchase most of the exclusive in-game items. Users can use the currency to acquire Elite Pass, characters, pets, and more.

Gamers have to spend money to obtain the in-game currency, which isn’t a feasible option for most players. Therefore, many users even search for ways by which they can procure diamonds in Free Fire at no cost.

However, they must note that obtaining something for free isn’t an easy task and that they would have to complete various tasks. This article lists out a few of the methods to get free diamonds.

Also read: Pri Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

How to get free Diamonds in Free Fire in May 2021

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is arguably the best way by which the players can acquire free diamonds in Garena Free Fire. It has over 50 million downloads and is rated 4.3/5. The app provides users with Play Credits/Balance to complete short and straightforward surveys.

Advertisement

It is crucial to know that the payout and frequency of the survey vary. Users can click here to visit the Play Store page of Google Opinion Rewards.

#2 GPT Apps and Websites

Swagbucks - one such website

There are numerous GPT (Get-paid-to) applications available on the internet that the users can try out. A few of them are Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, and more.

Players must complete offers such as surveys, quizzes, and more. They can later redeem numerous rewards such as gift cards and more.

#3 Events

Advertisement

Several events run on the Booyah! Application, which is a dedicated Garena app for gaming content. In them, users generally have to submit clips and have a shot at obtaining the currency.

Currently, the K.O. Dancing Challenge is going on in the BR title. It boasts an enormous prize pool of ₹5000 worth of Amazon gift cards and 15000 diamonds. Players have to upload videos of them dancing to participate.

It is crucial to note that players must never use illicit modded applications like Free Fire unlimited diamond as they are illegal and against the Anti-hack of Free Fire. If found guilty, user accounts will be suspended.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gaming Tamizhan in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared