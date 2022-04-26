5 best Free Fire emotes for older players in 2022

The emotes in Garena Free Fire are highly coveted, and almost every fan desires to acquire them. Furthermore, owing to the massive demand among gamers, the developers have introduced an abundance of emotes in the game alongside various other collectibles like item skins and in-game accessories.

The game provides a variety of methods to acquire unique emotes, be it events or the store. While Legendary emotes can generally be unlocked via special events, regular ones are available in the store. However, players will have to buy hundreds of diamonds to acquire emotes most of the time.

Most enjoyable emotes that older users should purchase in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Since emotes, like any other item in Free Fire, cost a hefty amount of diamonds, newbies often avoid spending too much in the game. However, in the case of older players, most usually spend a lot of money buying diamonds. Thus, they can consider purchasing any of the following emotes if they haven't already:

1) LOL

Price: 399 diamonds

The LOL emote is quite popular among fans because YouTubers often feature it in several thumbnails. Although the famous laughing emote has been acquired by many old users, people can consider buying it from the store if they have not already.

2) Sii

Price: 399 diamonds

Sii has a massive fan base among Free Fire fans because of the CR7 connection. The emote recreates the global sports icon's trademark celebration. Thus, it becomes a great emote to own if players want a celebratory option in a match.

3) Death glare

Price: 399 diamonds

Death Glare features a character executing a backflip and throwing a tantrum after using the collars post a stylish landing. Thus, it becomes an excellent option for users to purchase and flex in front of enemies or friends.

Gamers can acquire the Death Glare emote from the in-game store without hassle if they have enough diamonds.

4) Moon Flip

Price: 399 diamonds

After Death Glare, Moon Flip is another stylish emote that users encounter in Free Fire. Furthermore, it is also one of the most popular emotes that they can often spot in gameplay montages of famous YouTubers and Streamers.

Players can also purchase the Moon Flip emote anytime from the store.

5) Bhangra

Price: 399 diamonds

Bhangra is a popular folk dance from the Indian subcontinent that embodies celebratory energy. Garena's BR shooter also has an emote of the same name that showcases the most basic step of the famous folk dance.

Thus, gamers can consider buying the Bhangra emote if they want to showcase some energetic moves on the battlefield.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Free Fire is currently banned in India as of February 2022, so users should access their player IDs via the MAX variant.

Edited by Ravi Iyer