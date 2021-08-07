5 best Free Fire emotes with special effects after OB29 update

Like other battle royale games, Free Fire has its own set of unique emotes that let players express themselves in-game. Be it to taunt other players or celebrate a win, there is an emote for every occasion.

Although there are dozens of emotes to choose from, some of them really stand out and have become popular within the community.

With that being said, here are the top five Free Fire emotes with special effects that players love following the OB29 update.

Survivors,



Top 5 emotes with special effects that the Free Fire community loves after the OB29 update

5) Eat My Dust

Want to show off to opponents in style? If the answer is yes, the "Eat My Dust" emote is one of the best emotes with special effects to use in Free Fire.

Upon using the emote, a car appears out of thin air, and the character sits on its hood while bouncing.

4) Booyah!

The ultimate emote to use in Free Fire after securing a takedown is the "Booyah" emote. The emote is simple yet stylish.

While the emote itself does not have a lot of special effects, it has a lot of emotion attached to it, and using it after a win feels special. The emote remains a fan favorite to this day.

3) Doggie

Celebrating a victory is fun, especially after a hard-fought battle. However, doing it with "Doggie" makes everything better.

Using this emote, players can celebrate with man's best friend in-game. Both the character and the dog move in synchronization in this emote.

2) Pirate's Flag

The "Pirate's Flag" emote is, by far, the best emote that players can use in-game after taking out an enemy camper.

It features a brown flag with a classic skull-and-crossbone look, with a pile of skulls attached to the top of the pole.

1) Top DJ

The "Top DJ" emote is a fan favorite in-game and can be purchased from the store for 599 Free Fire diamonds.

The emote features a floating DJ console and places a mic into the character’s hands for the duration of the emote. Most players pick this emote while playing the game using DJ Alok.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh