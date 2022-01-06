5 best Free Fire gloo wall designs for players in 2022

Garena often introduces new designs for various accessories in Free Fire that users can unlock. However, most collectibles with unique and beautiful designs are often available for a limited period in the game.

One of Free Fire's most desired and rare items is gloo wall skins. Most of the time, these skins arrive through top-ups, collabs, themed events, and more. Users are unable to acquire them through the in-game store.

However, many temporary gloo wall designs do return through various means. Therefore, players need to keep an eye on their arrival in Free Fire on special occasions or via redemption codes.

Note: The Free Fire store doesn't feature any gloo wall section, and fans will have to wait for a specific skin's return through an event. This article reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Garena Free Fire: The most visually appealing gloo wall skins that players should unlock when they return

5) Spikey Spine gloo wall

The Spikey Spine gloo wall was available during Diwali Pass (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"What could that progress bar mean?"

The neon-pink skin with a spine-like design that flaunts horn-like spikes is appealing. Spikey Spine gloo wall was available as a reward during the Diwali Pass. The beautiful gloo wall skin is a must-have if players get a chance to claim it again in the future.

4) Nuclear Bunker gloo wall

The Nuclear Bunker gloo wall flaunts a realistic design (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

Description:

"Keep all offensives out! Hopefully."

Many funky designs amassed popularity in Free Fire, but the Nuclear Bunker gloo wall is among the most famous realistic skins. The gloo wall skin is designed like a gate of an actual bunker with a nuclear logo and is an excellent option for players who love realism in the game.

3) Death Guardian gloo wall

The Death Guardian gloo wall has brilliant detailing (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

Description:

"Guards of Oblivion."

The design of a guard's mask with red eyes that glow continuously made Death Guardian quite popular among fans. Profound detailing on golden-grey skin increases the beauty of the design, while making the red glare even more menacing.

2) Gold Vault gloo wall

Gold Vault was introduced in December 2021 (Image via Garena)

Description:

"Dare to look behind those walls?"

Designed as a bank vault with a golden wheel, it was among the best introductions fans came across in 2021. Part of the Money Heist-themed event, the Gold Vault gloo wall received much love from fans due to its realistic and unique design.

1) Cobra Strike

Cobra Strike gloo wall has the most intricate designs in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

Description:

"Guardian with fangs."

The final entry on this list is the Cobra Strike gloo wall, which arguably boasts the most intricate design that Garena introduced in 2021. Devs brought the beautiful gloo wall skin through the Cobra Party event in February of last year.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider