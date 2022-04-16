5 best Free Fire gun skins ever released for ranked mode

Players need to ascertain their gameplay strategy in Free Fire's ranked mode. They must choose a specific weapon in the game, as the the correct ammunition can make or break a match. Snipers are essential for long-range combat, while shotguns are the weapon of choice for close distances.

The basic capabilities of a specific gun in Free Fire can be enhanced by selecting a skin. Most gun skins in the game usually serve as an upgrade on the base weapon. Inasmuch, there are some skins that are perfect for Free Fire's ranked mode.

Garena Free Fire: The gun skins that are suitable for ranked mode

The new BR Rank Season is live in Garena Free Fire, and players can employ the following weapon skins in the ranked mode to maximize their tiers:

1) Thompson - Dragon Mob

Attributes

Rate of Fire: +

Magazine: ++

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Let's talk business."

Availability: Armory (Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate)

Price: 40 diamonds per spin

Players will notice a considerable increase in magazine capacity with this skin, making Dragon Mob Thompson vital to finish off multiple enemies without reloading often. Moreover, the increase in firing rate makes the Thompson skin quite excellent for close-range scuffles.

Though the decrease in reload speed is a slight setback, players can overcome it by increasing the magazine capacity and keeping the gun reloaded.

2) M1014 - Underground Howl

Attributes

Magazine: +

Damage: ++

Rate of fire: -

In-game description:

"Waste your opponents before they know what's happening."

Availability: Armory (M1014 Underground Howl Weapon Loot Crate)

Price: 40 diamonds per spin

It is a well-known fact that shotguns are overpowered at close-range. Thus, players should go for them if they are available in the match. Therefore, any skin for a shotgun becomes a more effective option in Free Fire as it enhances the capability of an already potent weapon.

Users can opt for Underground Howl M1014, a brilliant choice for ranked mode due to its enhanced magazine capacity and damage. While there is a slight decrease in the rate of fire, Underground Howl can get one-shot kills with ease.

3) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

Attributes

Accuracy: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Range: -

In-game description:

"Join the battle. Be the legend!"

Availability: Armory (Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate)

Price: 40 diamonds per spin

AUG is one of the best assault rifles in Garena Free Fire for medium and close-range battles. Consequently, it becomes a lucrative choice in the ranked mode.

Cyber Bounty skin makes the base gun more stable with a higher rate of fire. However, there is a decrease in range, which players can keep in mind.

4) Swordsman Legends SVD

Attributes

Damage: +

Magazine: ++

Accuracy: -

In-game description:

"Legend always finishes it with a single shot"

Availability: Armory (Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate)

Price: 40 diamonds per spin

Marksman rifles are relatively easier to handle in the game compared to snipers, as they provide better magazine capacity and stability. Thus, a skin for the Marksman rifle becomes even more vital in ranked mode.

Swordsman Legends SVD is a potent weapon skin that provides better damage and magazine capabilities. Although accuracy takes a hit, the SVD skin remains a good option for mid-range and longer distances.

5) MP5 - Champion Boxer

Attributes

Damage: ++

Magazine: +

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Casted from gold taken off the boxer king's crown."

Availability: Armory (Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate)

Price: 40 diamonds per spin

MP5 is one of the best submachine guns in Garena Free Fire, which is easy to master and quite overpowered for any game mode. Players can upgrade the already potent weapon further by employing the Champion Boxer skin, allowing games to avail an impressive damage rating alongside the magazine capacity.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Free Fire is currently banned in India, so gamers should download the MAX variant.

Edited by Saman