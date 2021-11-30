5 best Free Fire Indian server rewards released via redeem codes in 2021

Players in Free Fire are constantly on the lookout for ways to get free rewards in the game. Redeem codes, in conjunction with the events, appear as the most effective solutions for the users. Accordingly, users often wait for new redeem codes to be published.

However, there are two limitations, i.e., they are region-specific and only operate on a particular server, expiring after a certain period of time.

Here is a compilation of the redeem codes, issued for India, that gave the finest rewards during the course of the year.

List of 5 best Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server (2021)

1) Code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

Items/Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher.

(This was released by Free Fire Bangladesh before it got a dedicated server.)

2) Code: SARG886AV5GR

Rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

Items/Rewards: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle.

3) Code: X99TK56XDJ4X

Rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Items/Rewards: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

4) Code: FFAC2YXE6RF2

Using Rare Crystal, players could claim one of these (Image via Free Fire)

Items/Rewards: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, Brave Crystal and Rare Crystal.

5) Code: FFICJGW9NKYT

Rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Items/Rewards: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token.

Note: Since these redeem codes were launched earlier this year, they may have expired, and users who attempt to use them will be presented with an error message on their screen.

Steps on using Rewards Redemption Site

Step 1: Users must go to the Rewards Redemption Site, a specialized website built purely to use redemption codes.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After that, they must sign in using one of the available choices. This must be completed through the platform that is associated with their Free Fire account.

Paste the code and press the "Confirm" option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players need to paste the redeem code and then hit the "Confirm" button.

Step 4: This will bring the redemption to an end. Users can proceed to claim the Free Fire rewards they have earned through the in-game mail.

