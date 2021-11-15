5 best Free Fire Magic Cube bundles with best rewards

Garena Free Fire's in-game store has a variety of rare character bundles and cosmetics that keep on changing from time to time. Some outfits gain popularity over time and make comebacks as Magic Cube bundles to the game.

Users can check out the Magic Cube section to have a look at the available bundles. They can procure Magic Cubes in Free Fire through the Diamond Royale, Elite Pass, special events, or Cube fragments, which can further redeem the legendary outfits.

Magic Cube bundles in Garena Free Fire: Listing the best outfits in the section

Here are the top five Magic Cube bundles in Garena Free Fire right now:

5) The Age of Gold bundle

The Age of Gold bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Age of Gold bundle has been a fan-favourite outfit in Free Fire introduced in the game in July 2020. It was a Diamond Royale bundle that finally returned to the game through the Magic Cube section. Fans can also spot a similar female outfit called The Era of Gold.

Items of the Age of Gold bundle are given below:

Age of Gold (Head)

Age of Gold (Mask)

Age of Gold (Top)

Age of Gold (Bottom)

Age of Gold (Shoes)

4) Oni Soulseeker bundle

Oni Soulseeker bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Garena introduced the Oni Soulseeker bundle through September 2020's Diamond Royale. It was widely praised along with the Yokai Soulseeker bundle due to its magical appeal.

Both outfits boast an exclusive and beautiful look, but the Oni Soulseeker bundle has slightly better features. Players can redeem both character bundles from the Magic Cube section.

Items of the Oni Soulseeker Bundle are given below:

Oni Soulseeker (Top)

Oni Soulseeker (Bottom)

Oni Soulseeker (Shoes)

Oni Soulseeker (Head)

Oni Soulseeker (Facepaint)

3) Revenge Full-Leather bundle

Revenge Full-Leather bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Developers launched the Revenge Full-leather bundle in Free Fire through Diamond Royale in December 2020. Much like the other bundles on this list, the popularity of Revenge Full-leather and Avenge Full-leather led to their returns in the game through the Magic Cube section.

Items of the Revenge Full-Leather bundle are given below:

Revenge Full-Leather (Top)

Revenge Full-Leather (Bottom)

Revenge Full-Leather (Shoes)

Revenge Full-Leather (Mask)

Revenge Full-Leather (Head)

2) Verdict Ironface bundle

Verdict Ironface bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Unlike the previous entries on this list, Verdict Ironface is a 2021 Diamond Royale bundle. Being a part of Lucky Royale earlier this year, Verdict Ironface is among the most unusually attractive outfits in Free Fire ever.

The items of the Verdict Ironface bundle are given below:

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Head)

1) Star Gazer bundle

Star Gazer bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Star Gazer bundle is the newest of all the bundles featured on this list, being introduced by Garena in March this year. In April, developers removed it from the Diamond Royale, but the popular demand led to its return to Free Fire.

The items of the Star Gazer bundle are given below:

Star Gazer (Top)

Star Gazer (Bottom)

Star Gazer (Shoes)

Star Gazer (Head)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar