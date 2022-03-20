5 best Free Fire MAX bundles like Cobra and Criminal Bundle in 2022

Character outfits are among the most desired items in Garena Free Fire MAX as they provide various customization options to users. Players can make a unique combination using different outfits, while they can also acquire complete outfit sets via Lucky Royale, store, events, and more. Many outfit sets are among the rarest in the game.

Criminal and Cobra Rage are two of the rarest and most popular bundles in Garena Free Fire MAX. Both character outfit sets are unique and highly coveted. Cobra Rage bundle offers alternating colors with special effects, while Criminal sets are multiple colored jumpsuits that have been fan-favorite and rare for quite a long time.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Listing the most attractive character bundles like Criminal and Cobra Rage (2022)

1) Galaxy Dino bundle

Dino bundles have been one of the most popular and rarest, like Criminal and Cobra Rage. They were a part of Dino Incubator back in January 2020 and have been fan-favorite since.

The galaxy Dino bundle is the most sought-after outfit set among the six options. However, none of the six Dino bundles have properly made it back in the game.

2) Alpha Flameborn bundle

Next on this list is the Alpha Flameborn bundle that bears striking similarities with the Cobra Rage outfit set. Having been introduced in Free Fire MAX as a part of Booyah Day celebrations, Alpha Flameborn was available for a short period.

Alpha Flameborn was available in the 'Booyah Ascension' event, requiring players to collect and spend a specific number of tokens on the bundle. The bundle also boasted alternating colors like Cobra Rage with impressive VFX.

3) Goldom Ghost bundle

The Ancient Haunters Incubator is available in the game featuring a legendary Goldom Ghost bundle. The gold-colored mystical outfit set is the rarest and most expensive among the variants available in the limited-period event. Players can acquire the Goldom Ghost bundle from the game till 9 April 2022.

4) Tiger Papercut bundle

Tiger Papercut, alongside its other variants, has been one of the unique bundles that Garena has ever introduced. Cardboard design makes the appearance quite funny yet desirable. Four Papercute bundles were introduced in the game in May 2021 via Safari Riot Incubator.

5) Golden Clown bundle

Criminal bundles flaunt a clown face, which is why they are popular in Free Fire MAX. Clown bundles are another series of outfit sets that feature the Joker mask, and the Gold Clown bundle has been one of the most popular among them.

Garena introduced the Golden Clown bundle back in October 2018 via Diamond Royale. Developers later reintroduced the multiple Clown bundles, including Golden Clown via Jester Manor Incubator.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

