5 best Free Fire MAX bundles worth collecting in March 2022

In-game accessories enhance combat capabilities in Free Fire MAX. Still, character bundles are among the most sought-after collectibles despite having no tactical use. Players spend hundreds of diamonds on outfits sets in Free Fire MAX to give their characters a unique look.

There are a plethora of character bundles that players can purchase via multiple Lucky Royale sections for gold coins, diamonds, limited-period events, or any other section. Apart from Luck Royale, outfit sets are available in the store, top-up events, Elite Pass, special collaboration events, and more.

Many character bundles are rare and cannot be acquired easily in Free Fire. However, users can purchase some outfit sets easily this month.

Listed below are the best character bundles that players should collect in March 2022 from Garena Free Fire MAX.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best character outfit sets to acquire this month in Free Fire MAX

1) Forsaken Brotherhood

Cost: Not Specified

Constituents:

Forsaken Brotherhood (Top)

Forsaken Brotherhood (Bottom)

Forsaken Brotherhood (Shoes)

Forsaken Brotherhood (Head)

Forsaken Brotherhood (Mask)

The new Assassin's Creed special edition bundle is a part of the latest limited period Lucky Royale section. Players can acquire the exclusive collectible via the Assassin's Creed Royale by spinning. Each spin costs 40 diamonds, and players can take 11 turns at once for 400 diamonds.

However, players should note that the Forsaken Brotherhood bundle is a rare item that may cost more than a thousand diamonds. Hence, if players don't have enough purses, they should refrain from wasting diamonds.

2) Aurous Ascension

Cost: 899 diamonds

Constituents:

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension is quite unique due to the vibe it gives. The golden-black bundle is among the coolest looking bundles in Free Fire MAX. The outfit set showcases a beautiful design of a golden dragon over the black outfit.

The character bundle also features a beanie, purple shades with a golden frame, and grey boots with red laces.

3) Neolithic

Cost: 899 diamonds

Constituents:

Neolithic (Top)

Neolithic (Bottom)

Neolithic (Shoes)

Neolithic (Mask)

Traditional tribal outfits are always unique and fascinating, which the Neolithic bundle tries to replicate. The tribal outfit set flaunts one of the most intricate designs in the game, and players can consider buying it this month if they haven't already.

4) Front Line

Cost: 899 diamonds

Constituents:

Front Line (Top)

Front Line (Bottom)

Front Line (Shoes)

Front Line (Mask)

There is no scarcity of futuristic character bundles in the game, and Front Line is one such bundle. The outfit set boasts a Winter Soldier-like design with a mechanical left arm. In addition to the design, the bundle has thermal glasses that provide a unique look. Moreover, the neon-blue design looks quite impressive over black outfits.

5) Street Boy

Cost: 1499 diamonds

Constituents:

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy bundle boasts one of Free Fire MAX's weirdest yet impressive designs. The outfit uses multiple colors and flaunts a look that seems like a mix between a bandit and a hipster. However, the shoes with wheel-like VFX are the highlight of the Street Boy bundle.

