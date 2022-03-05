Free Fire MAX Assassin's Creed Royale: How to get new AWM - Metal Wings, rare bundle and more

Luck Royales have been one of the means through which Free Fire MAX developers have been able to introduce new content into the game. Consequently, every time a fresh one begins, the game’s community is enthusiastic since they become eligible to obtain a variety of special incentives.

The Assassin’s Creed Royale has recently made its way to the game, providing several rewards. The items included are legendary gun skins for Desert Eagle, AWM, Dagger Punch (fist), and a limited-edition outfit bundle.

Guide to get new AWM - Metal Wings and other items from Assassin’s Creed Royale in Free Fire MAX

Assassin’s Creed Royale began today, March 5, in Free Fire MAX and will be available to players for a week until March 11. Essentially, players must spend diamonds on spins to have a chance at receiving the items.

Each spin costs 40 diamonds, while a collection of 10 + 1 is priced at 400 diamonds. Gamers should note that they are not guaranteed to receive a grand prize, and a random reward from the pool is withdrawn.

Here’s the complete prize pool for the event:

Desert Eagle – Metal Wings AWM – Metal Wings Dagger Punch Forsaken Brotherhood Bundle Chips Case Pan – Volcanic Fury Haunted Dawn (surfboard) Unagi (parachute) 10x Hooded Darkness 5x Hooded Darkness 3x Hooded Darkness 2x Hooded Darkness Hooded Darkness SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate Booyah Weapon Loot Crate Demolitionist Weapon Loot

Those with sufficient diamonds or vouchers can undoubtedly take advantage of this event and utilize them to obtain the themed items.

Furthermore, the Hooded Darkness (tokens) acquired from the spins can later be used to redeem the following rewards:

40x Hooded Darkness: Desert Eagle – Metal Wings

40x Hooded Darkness: AWM – Metal Wings

40x Hooded Darkness: Dagger Punch

40x Hooded Darkness: Forsaken Brotherhood Bundle

10x Hooded Darkness: Chips Case

10x Hooded Darkness: Pan – Volcanic Fury

7x Hooded Darkness: Haunted Dawn (surfboard)

5x Hooded Darkness: Unagi (parachute)

5x Hooded Darkness: Forsaken Brotherhood (Top) – 24 hours

5x Hooded Darkness: Forsaken Brotherhood (Bottom) – 24 hours

3x Hooded Darkness: Forsaken Brotherhood (Head) – 24 hours

3x Hooded Darkness: Forsaken Brotherhood (Mask) – 24 hours

3x Hooded Darkness: Forsaken Brotherhood (Shoes) – 24 hours

3x Hooded Darkness: SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot

1x Hooded Darkness: Resupply Map

Steps to access the event

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and head over to the "Luck Royale" section within the game.

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘Assassin’s Creed Royale’ section. This specific Luck Royale will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Lastly, players can choose between either spin option. Diamonds will be deducted from their accounts, and a random reward will be drawn.

Individuals who do not have a lot of diamonds should conserve their resources and use them in other events which guarantee permanent rewards in Free Fire MAX.

