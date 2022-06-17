5 best Free Fire MAX character abilities for rush gameplay in OB34 version

Rush gameplay is the most popular strategy among Free Fire MAX fans, and it involves many risks but also allows players to get the thrill of the battlefield. Ultimately, if users can outperform their opponents, they can claim victory in a match.

However, executing an attacking strategy during a match, be it Battle Royale or Clash Squad, requires more than the skill-set in Free Fire MAX. Character abilities are a vital addition to players' arsenal, especially for rush gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's views, and the characters are not listed in any particular order.

Top 5 Free Fire MAX character skills for rush gameplay after the OB34 update

Each character's ability in Garena Free Fire MAX is unique and helps with certain aspects like HP, EP, movement speed, sprinting, revival, etc. Still, some skills favor a rush playstyle more than a defensive approach. Readers can take a look at the five best character abilities that are ideal for an aggressive approach in the game:

1) Sustained Raids (Jota)

It is vital when players receive an HP recovery whenever they fight with the opponents in a match. The HP support allows users to worry less about the loss in their health.

Jota's "Sustained Raids" ability works the same way as it ensures users receive some HP when they hit the opponents with guns. Furthermore, the recovery of 10% points happens when players complete a knockdown.

2) Xtreme Encounter (Xayne)

Receiving a temporary boost is an exceptional ability to have on the battlefield, especially when users are rushing on their enemies. Xayne's "Xtreme Encounter" provides the same boost of 100 HP for six seconds that one can benefit from while rushing.

The damage-dealing capabilities to the gloo walls are also enhanced by 100%, while the "Xtreme Encounter" is active. However, after the initial usage, users will have to wait 150 seconds at the base level to reactivate Xayne's ability.

3) Drop the Beat (Alok)

Alok, one of Free Fire MAX's most popular characters, also has an overpowered active ability. The DJ character activates two effects with its ability "Drop the Beat": movement speed increase and HP recovery for five seconds.

Both effects are more than crucial if players are rushing on their opponents. The agility buff is 10% at the first level, while the HP recovery happens at a rate of five points per second. However, both effects don't work simultaneously.

Moreover, "Drop the Beat" also has a variable cooldown after the OB34 update, which is 70 seconds at the lowest level.

4) Master of All (K)

K is not as popular as Alok, but his capabilities are somewhat superior to Alok. His active skill is the only one in the game that doesn't have any cooldown, except for a minimal mode-switch CD. Moreover, K's ability doesn't require manual activation.

His ability instantly enhances the EP bar capacity for users by an impressive 50 points. Additionally, "Master of All" has two ability modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The former enhances the allies' conversion rate (EP to HP) by five times, while the latter recovers three EP for users every 2.2 seconds.

5) Bullet Beats (D-Bee)

D-Bee's "Bullet Beats" skill is the final entry on this list that suits the rush gameplay in Free Fire MAX. It is a passive survival ability, which means players must perform a specific action on the battlefield to activate the effects, increasing movement speed and accuracy.

"Bullet Beats" skill activates when users shoot their weapons while moving, making it ideal for the aggressive gameplay strategy. Both effects of the increase in movement speed and accuracy happen at the 10% potential at the base level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far