5 best Free Fire MAX characters with active abilities to get before OB33 update (March 2022)

Garena introduced characters to increase the fun and thrill of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. However, over time, characters have become a necessity to survive the matches. It is pretty hard to win a game without using any character ability.

Among the categories of character abilities, Active and Passive, the former is more sought-after. The reason behind the popularity of active skills is their strength and short-lived power-ups on the battlefield, compared to passive skills.

Players can consider the following active ability characters in Free Fire MAX if they desire to purchase one before the OB33 update.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Top 5 characters with active abilities that players should try out before the OB33 update

5) A124

Skill: Thrill of Battle

Thrill of Battle Cooldown: 10 seconds

10 seconds Price: 399 diamonds/6000 gold coins

A conversion rate boost (EP to HP) can be pretty vital when players are rushing their foes. The gain also provides stability when players are down on health and are in a vulnerable position.

A124 is one such character that boosts the conversion rate by converting as much as 20 EP to HP within four seconds.

4) Dimitri

Skill: Healing Heartbeat

Healing Heartbeat Cooldown: 80 seconds

80 seconds Price: 599 diamonds

Like A124, Dimitri's skill also helps in improving players' health. However, Dimitri helps enhance players' defensive capabilities rather than attacking, as his skill creates a healing zone.

Players and allies can use the same 3.5m diameter zone to enhance their health whether they are knocked down or not. The healing rate that the zone provides is three HP per second within a 10-second duration.

3) Alok

Skill: Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat Cooldown: 45 seconds

45 seconds Price: 599 diamonds

Ever since his introduction in the game, DJ Alok has been one of the most loved characters of Free Fire MAX. The fame can also be credited to his impressive skills on the battlefield.

Alok offers a movement speed buff by 10% with his aura while also providing HP regeneration. The skill restores five HP every second, and both power-ups remain for five seconds.

2) Skyler

Skill: Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm Cooldown: 60 seconds

60 seconds Price: 599 diamonds

Skyler is quite underrated as he hasn't received the kind of fame that Wukong and Chrono have. However, he has been one of the most balanced characters in Free Fire MAX for all-around performance.

He produces a sonic wave that can destroy five gloo walls. The range of the sonic wave is 50m, which can be vital while rushing. Skyler's ability also allows him to gain some HP every time a gloo is deployed.

1) K

Skill: Master of All

Master of All Cooldown: Not available

Not available Mode Switch Cooldown: Three seconds

Three seconds Price: 599 diamonds

K is arguably the best Free Fire MAX character with an active ability. Players get an increase in their EP bar by 50 alongside the two following modes:

Psychology: It is essential while rushing as users get an increase in EP bar by three points every 2.2 seconds.

It is essential while rushing as users get an increase in EP bar by three points every 2.2 seconds. Jiu-jitsu: It favors allies as teammates within a six-meter radius of K get a 500% increase in conversion rate.

Note: This list purely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan