5 best Free Fire MAX drop locations to push rank safely

Everyone is aware of the competitiveness of ranked mode in Garena Free Fire MAX as the game boasts a staggering amount in terms of the active userbase. One can survive in a ranked match through luck and expertise.

Players can acquire skills through practice, but the luck factor depends on where they drop in a match. Hot-drops are often riskiest as they attract plenty of players. Therefore, chances of survival tend to decrease.

However, one can make witty decisions to choose a safer spot to avoid unnecessary fights and survive until the end, as survival is the key to a more significant number of rank points.

Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 24: Safest location to rank-up quickly

1) Cape Town

Cape Town in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Lying in the extreme east of Bermuda, Cape Town is a pretty safe location to drop, especially for beginners. There is more than a decent amount of loot dispersed all over the place that one can pick up.

The most beneficial thing about Cape Town is its location in Bermuda that places it among the least explored spots. Therefore, the chances of ending up in a fight decreases while the same increases for survival.

2) Confinement

Confinement in Kalahari (Image via Garena)

Confinement is one of the ideal landing spots in Kalahari because it is the farthest place in the north-eastern part of the desert map. Therefore, most of the time, it lies outside the safe zone.

Confinement also offers an excellent variety of loot over a widely expanded area. However, players have to travel greater distances to reach the safe zone due to the spot's location.

3) Mars Electric

Mars Electric in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Mars Electric is a part of both Bermuda and Bermuda Remastered and is considered one of the safest locations. The spot lies in the south of both maps and attracts a low number of players.

In addition, one can also find a humongous amount of loot. If Mars Electric lies closer to the flight's trajectory, players should go for it if they want to secure their safety in a ranked match.

4) Quarry (Purgatory)

Quarry in Purgatory (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The Quarry is the name of the south-western region in the Purgatory of Free Fire MAX. Much like the other locations featured on this list, there is a low chance of encountering enemies.

Although Quarry is among the safest spots in Free Fire MAX, the quality of loot is also not up to the mark. Therefore, one will have to start moving quickly to get some quality items.

Nonetheless, Quarry is an excellent choice for beginners who want low action and more safety.

5) Santa Catarina

Santa Catarina in Kalahari (Image via Garena)

Santa Catarina is Kalahari's one of the safest landing spots and has a decent quality loot for an entire squad to survive the early stages. Therefore, teams can take their time and move on to other locations afterward.

Although the loot is not well-dispersed, Santa Catarina is still a crucial spot to avoid early exits. Hence, Santa Catarina in Kalahari is among the best locations for a safer rank-push in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and is not in any particular order.

