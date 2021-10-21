5 best Free Fire MAX gun combinations for Solo vs Squad situations

Playing and winning solo versus squad matches is arguably the most challenging job to execute in a shooter game like Garena Free Fire MAX. Apart from in-game control and movement, players often lack knowledge of the character abilities and weapons that lead to their downfall.

Users can practice hard to enhance their in-game proficiency and spend diamonds to buy the strongest characters. However, Users can only learn and understand one's optimum gun combination for a solo vs squad through an actual match experience.

Players should keep in mind the strategy they use in 1v4 matches of Free Fire MAX. Therefore, they can crack the code of the most favorable gun combination for solo versus squad, whether they play willfully or get stranded in such situations.

This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Free Fire MAX: The best gun combinations for Solo vs Squad situations

Here are five suggestions for gun combinations that players should use in the solo vs squad:

1) M249 and MP40

M249 and MP40 (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The machine gun combination of M249 and MP40 is tailor-made for players surrounded by multiple enemies. M249 in Free Fire MAX is more than enough to finish more enemies than a whole squad in one go because the popular LMG comes with an impressive magazine capacity.

MP40 has fantastic close-range capabilities due to its stability with a rapid rate of fire. However, players should remember that MP40 has a low ammo capacity of 20 and requires continuous reloads, while M249 demands a good command over in-game movement.

2) MAG-7 and M4A1

MAG-7 and M4A1 (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Shotguns are the deadliest weapons for the close-range scuffles in Free Fire MAX, and MAG-7 is the most stable SG. Even beginners who don't have excellent command over shotguns can master MAG-7 with some practice.

M4A1, on the other hand, provides stability to the combination at longer ranges with decent damage. Therefore, both MAG-7 and M4A1 complement each other's performance and thus, give better results in a solo v squad situation.

3) Groza and MP5

Groza and MP5 (Image via Free Fire MAX)

MP5 is arguably one of the best SMGs in Free Fire MAX, while Groza is the most robust AR. Both guns are pretty stable and give brilliant results in different situations, whether defending or attacking.

Therefore, both guns become an automatic choice for a powerful gun combination in Free Fire MAX. The MP5 boasts a great magazine capacity for solo versus squad, while Groza is quite efficient in dealing insane damage at different ranges.

4) P90 and Scar

P90 and Scar (Image via Free Fire MAX)

P90 has maximum ammo capacity in Free Fire MAX that shines while handling multiple enemies. The decent fire rate makes this SMG a suitable weapon for a close-range fight.

However, if players are dealing with enemies that are not closer, P90 can become ineffective. Therefore, Scar can effortlessly fulfill the role of weapon choice for longer ranges.

P90's ammo capacity and fire rate combined with Scar's stability and mid-range performance make a perfect combination in Free Fire MAX.

5) M60 and M1014

M60 and M1014 (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The combination of M60 and M1014 is more suitable for aggressive players as the shotgun favors one-shot or two-shot kills while the LMG assists in finishing off multiple squads.

Both guns boast great stats on paper, but handling their combination requires a little more expertise. After players have acquired a decent amount of experience with the mentioned combination, they can prove to be an unstoppable force in Free Fire MAX.

The damage rating of M1014 and excellent stability with the huge magazine of M60 is for players who are playing solo against squads.

Note: Players should devote time mastering these combinations and not seek instant results.

What is your favorite gun combination in Free Fire MAX? Let us know in the comments below!

