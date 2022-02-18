5 best Free Fire MAX redeem code rewards released so far (February 2022)

Free Fire MAX is an improved version of Free Fire that is interoperable with the same account, allowing users of both versions to enjoy the game concurrently. This also applies to redemption codes, which provide players with a plethora of items to users for free.

For new users who are not aware of the redeem codes, these are 12-characters-long alphanumeric codes released by Garena on special occasions. These are intended to be redeemed via the official Rewards Redemption site prior to the specified expiration date.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s opinion. Since these Free Fire MAX codes were given out throughout 2022, they may have already expired. Readers can find active codes here.

5 best Free Fire MAX redeem codes that offered great rewards

1) Code: 4PVBSRG9ETBF

The loot crate (Image via Garena)

Rewards: 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Europe

Gun crates cost good enough amount of diamonds within the store. These should not be avoided when given for free, as there is an opportunity to get a permanent gun skin. Even if users do not get a permanent reward, the temporary skin is not a bad reward either.

2) Code: FFCPNZ34BZJW

The Red Baseball Cap (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Red Baseball Cap

Server: Singapore

Individual cosmetic items are often considered more valuable to players than weapon loot boxes, as they are permanent in nature. This code for the Singapore server offers a red baseball cap, which is certainly a good reward.

3) Code: FF119MB3PFA5

Exclusive cosmetic (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Atlantic Warrior (Shoes) and Wasteland Roamer (Head)

Server: Indonesia

Even a single cosmetic item costs a lot of diamonds within the store. Players look for a way to get them for free. This code provides two rare and permanent items to the user for free. These were released back in 2020 but have been added to the game in several other events as well.

4) Code: 94UBT7YAGUHZ

Weapon Royale Voucher (Image via Garena)

Rewards: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher

Server: Europe

Players can use vouchers instead of diamonds to make spins with Luck Royale. Thus, when users get these for free, they are actually saving diamonds. Hence, these should be rarely avoided.

1) Code: FFPL72XC2SWE

FFPL redeem code (Image via Garena)

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Pet Skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

Server: India

Esports events generally feature live watching rewards, and gamers will get rewards for accomplishing them. These were offered through redeem codes, which were given as part of the Free Fire Pro League 2021.

