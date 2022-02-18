Pahadi Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Lokesh Karakoti, who is popular in the entire Indian community with his IGN Pahadi, stands among the most accomplished professional Free Fire players. He currently plays for Orangutan Elite and has also finished third at World Esports Cup: Grand Finals.

He is also a prominent content creator who runs two successful YouTube channels: Pahadi Gaming and Pahadi Gamer. Lokesh regularly streams tournaments and gameplay, which players thoroughly enjoy as they get detailed insights.

What is Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

His Free Fire MAX ID is 147098967, while the stats as of 18 February 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gaming has 75k kills squad matches (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gaming has taken part in 23648 squad games and emerged victorious in 5646 of these, accumulating a win rate of 23.87%. With 75671 kills, he has retained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.20.

The professional player has competed in 2036 duo matches and outplayed the opponents 229 times, corresponding to a win percentage of 11.24%. He has taken down 4427 opponents in this mode, leading to a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Lokesh has 1677 solo games to his name and has bettered the opposition 276 times, sustaining a win rate of 16.45%. The YouTuber has eliminated 5855 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked stats

He has not played solo games (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gaming has featured in 311 squad matches and secured 55 Booyahs, resulting in a 17.68%-win rate. He has bagged 1473 kills, equating to a K/D ratio of 5.75.

The content creator has two duo matches to his name and retained seven kills for a K/D ratio of 3.5.

Note: Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Pahadi Gaming's guild (Image via Garena)

Lokesh is the leader of the Pahadi Army guild in Free Fire MAX. Coming to his rank, he is placed in the Heroic in the BR-Ranked and Gold 2 in the CS-Ranked

Monthly income

His earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh is estimated to earn within the range of $782 - $12.5K every month through his Pahadi Gaming YouTube channel. The yearly revenue estimates come down to be in the range of $9.4K and $150.1K.

YouTube channel

He started the Pahadi Gaming YouTube channel in July 2019, while starting his second channel, Pahadi Gamers, in July 2020. The YouTuber has found tremendous success with his content and streams, accumulating more than 1.44 million and 1.37 million subscribers.

Similarly, on his first channel, he has surpassed a total of 100 million views, while the second channel is hovering around 89 million views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu