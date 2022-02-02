5 best Free Fire pets to pair with A124 (February 2022)

Free Fire's character line-up has over 40 options, and Garena constantly expands on the same with frequent updates. All characters available in the store have different sets of abilities, related to health, agility, EP, accuracy, and more.

There are two categories for abilities in Free Fire — active and passive — that further expand on different abilities with specific power-ups. Active skills are more popular among the fans due to their capabilities. Despite that, some active ability characters are still underrated.

A124 is the flag-bearer of underrated characters in Free Fire, providing a decent tactical edge during a match. Her "Thrill of Battle" ability is related to EP conversion rate.

Garena Free Fire: A124's active ability, cooldown, and level-ups

‘Thrill of Battle’ boosts the character's EP to HP conversion rate. Upon activation, a specific amount of EP gets converted to HP within four seconds, provided players are low on health.

A124's active ability has a cooldown time of just 10 seconds, which is pretty low considering the other characters. Players can level up A124's EP conversion capability as follows:

First level: EP - 20

Second level: EP - 26

Third level: EP - 33

Fourth level: EP - 41

Fifth level: EP - 50

Sixth level: EP - 60

EP is crucial when players are looking to rush on their enemies, and the loss in HP gets immediately compensated by the continuous supply of EP. Therefore, A124 becomes quite effective for players who adopt an aggressive approach.

A124 in Free Fire: The best pets to accompany the character during a match

5) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill - There is a decrease in the cooldown time by 6%.

A124 is among the characters with a low cooldown time, but it is still beneficial to lessen it further. Players can use A124's ability more frequently if they accompany her with Rockie.

4) Shiba

Skill: Mushroom Sense - Players can easily spot mushrooms present in the surroundings in three-minute intervals. The mushrooms will be marked on the mini-map for 30 seconds each time.

A124 is ineffective without EP, and players will have to consume mushrooms to gain EP in Free Fire. However, it is difficult to spot mushrooms during a match. Hence, players can quickly use Shiba to find more mushrooms to get an EP supply.

3) Dr. Beanie

Skill: Dashy Duckwalk - While crouching, gamers can increase agility by 30%.

Despite a great variety of in-game pets, only a few options suit A124. One of them is Dr. Beanie, who can prove to be a decent companion for the active ability character. It allows users to enhance their movement speed whenever they crouch.

Hence, Dr. Beanie is quite vital during end-zone fights.

2) Agent Hop

Skill: Bouncing Hops - A recovery of 30 EP accompanies every safe zone shrink.

EP recovery is essential to take advantage of A124's ability, and there are few ways to recover the same. However, Agent Hop helps add a certain amount to the EP bar whenever the safe zone shrinks.

1) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber - Users will also recover some EP, equal to 35% of recovered HP, upon using a Med Kit or Treatment Pistol.

Ottero also boasts EP-related skills like Agent Hop that players can use to benefit from "Thrill of Battle." Another benefit of having Ottero alongside A124 is that Med Kits are readily available in a Free Fire match.

Note: The pets mentioned in this article are on their minimum levels, and one can strengthen them using pet food.

