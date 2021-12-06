5 best Free Fire redeem code rewards released for Indian Server in 2021

Note: The Free Fire codes mentioned below were released in the past. Consequently, they may have expired, and users may face an error message on their screens if they try to redeem those.

Every once in a while, redeem codes for Garena Free Fire are made accessible to users, and they provide them with a plethora of exclusive rewards. However, some limitations, such as server restrictions and expiration, apply to them.

Throughout 2021, more than thirty distinct codes were made available for use on the Free Fire Indian server. Exclusive items such as skins, costumes, and more were offered to players. Here are the finest of the bunch.

Free Fire: 5 best Indian server redeem codes and the rewards they offer (2021)

Here are the five best codes that were released for the Indian players of Garena Free Fire:

1) Redeem code: ESX24ADSGM4K

One of the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest avatar, Guitar Basher

(This code was released by Free Fire Bangladesh when there wasn’t a dedicated server for the region.)

2) Redeem code: SARG886AV5GR

After redemption, these were given (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: Phantom Bear Bundle, Egg Day banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, and Egghunter Loot Box.

3) Redeem code: X99TK56XDJ4X

Items of this code (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, and Diamond Royale Vouchers (3x).

4) Redeem code: FFAC2YXE6RF2

Code was released as part of the FFAC (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: Weapon Royale Vouchers (2x), Diamond Royale Vouchers (2x), Brave Crystal, and Rare Crystal.

5) Redeem code: FFICJGW9NKYT

Rewards of FFIC finals live-watching milestones (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token.

Here's a guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Using this URL (https://reward.ff.garena.com/), players can visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire.

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers must use the required login method on that website. Users should execute this step using the platform that has been linked to their Free Fire accounts.

Rewards Redemption Site needs to be used by players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon doing so, the redeem code can be pasted into the text field. They can then press “Confirm” to proceed with the redemption.

In the next step, gamers would need to enter the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After the code has been successfully used, individuals can claim the rewards from the in-game mail.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan