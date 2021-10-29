5 best games like Free Fire for 2 GB RAM Android devices in October 2021

Free Fire is one of the prominent mobile games that is gaining massive popularity with every passing day. There are two main modes in the game – Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

Free Fire is compatible with 2 GB RAM devices. However, if players are looking for more options, they can check the list given below.

These are the best Android games like Free Fire compatible with 2 GB RAM

1. MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

This game has a wide range of characters that players can choose from, as they did in Free Fire. They can download the game for free by clicking here.

From Team Deathmatch to Rumble, players can have fun playing different game modes. They also have the option to complete mission-based matches.

2. Hero Hunters

This game also offers special characters with unique abilities like Free Fire. There are over 100 heroes that players can use in matches.

Mobile gamers can connect with their friends online and enjoy PvP matches, co-op missions and more. Players can click here to download the game.

3. Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

The matches offered by Blood Rivals will surely remind players of the Battle Royale matches on Free Fire, where survival should be the ultimate goal of gamers.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use. The title also offers vehicles that mobile gamers can use as transportation.

4. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

The bright and vibrant backdrop of this game is quite similar to Free Fire. The game offers 30 different weapons that players can use.

The graphics and the character designs are entirely different. Nevertheless, players will enjoy this title that they can download from here.

5. Battlelands Royale

This game is a mini-version of the Free Fire world. Adorable characters fight it out in 32-player matches that last for around 5 minutes.

From bazookas to toy assault rifles, Battlelands Royale has a wide range of cute weapons that players can use.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

