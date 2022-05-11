5 best games like Free Fire MAX for mid-range phones (2022)

One of the purposes behind launching Free Fire MAX was to provide gamers with an enhanced version of FF. Garena has also synchronized the player data for Free Fire and its MAX variant, which means they need only one ID for either game and all purchases alongside progress will be saved in that account.

The emergence of Free Fire MAX has also proved vital for users from India, as the original game was banned in February. Thus, the former has topped the charts, especially on the Play Store, after Free Fire's exclusion from the region. Furthermore, Indian fans can access in-game events via Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX: Best alternatives for mid-range phones in 2022

Free Fire MAX has clocked over 100 million installs on the Google Play Store, making it among the most popular shooters, especially for mid-range smartphones. However, if users want, they can look at the following games, which can serve as decent alternatives to Free Fire MAX, especially for mid-range phones:

1) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

A low-end BR shooter, ScarFall - The Royale Combat is suitable for almost every mid-range device as it has substantially low resource requirements. Gamers can efficiently run ScarFall on 2 GB RAM devices and get a smoother experience.

The title does not boast immersive graphics, and the game mechanics are also underwhelming. Still, the gameplay keeps users hooked.

2) PUBG Mobile and its variants

The second entry on this list is the insanely popular PUBG Mobile, which has been a trendsetter since its debut in 2018. Unlike the previous title on this list, it has superior graphics quality and decent game physics.

Individuals can download the low-end resource pack to suit the compatibility of their devices.

At lower settings, PUBG Mobile can run efficiently on most mid-range smartphones. Furthermore, the game has various regional variants like BGMI and Game for Peace, allowing users worldwide access to its engaging gameplay and several in-game features.

3) New State Mobile

Initially launched as PUBG: New State, New State Mobile is arguably the most high-end title on this list. It came out in November 2021 and was met with mixed reactions from users due to its laggy gameplay.

However, Krafton has ensured a lag-free experience on most devices with multiple updates.

Although the game has been labeled a high-end alternative to PUBG Mobile, the developer team has optimized New State Mobile pretty brilliantly, making it compatible with most mid-range devices. Moreover, the better graphics and gun mechanics provide it superiority over Free Fire MAX.

4) Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is another recently launched BR shooter with a slightly lesser download size than Free Fire MAX. However, it boasts significantly better graphics than Garena's offering.

The graphics design and weapons featured in Farlight 84 resemble that of Apex Legends and Fortnite.

In comparison to Free Fire and its MAX variant, the gameplay of Farlight 84 is unique due to the presence of special in-game features like exo-suits and futuristic vehicles. Thus, the new free-to-play BR shooter can be an excellent alternative for FF MAX on mid-range devices.

5) Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS is the fifth entry here, providing a unique in-game battlefield experience. Although the gameplay is similar to other titles on this list, it offers Minecraft-like blocky graphic design that makes the game more fun and engaging.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer